NPP has strong chance of winning 2028 election if united – Afoko

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awentami Paul Afoko, has expressed confidence that the party can return to power in the 2028 general election, provided it remains united and presents a compelling message to voters.

According to him, the NPP will enter the next election with a unique advantage, as President John Dramani Mahama, who has featured prominently on Ghana's presidential ballot for several election cycles, will not be eligible to contest again.

Mr Afoko argued that this presents an opportunity for the party to effectively market its 2024 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he described as an experienced and formidable political figure.

“Voters already know him. He is battle-tested and ready to lead,” Mr Afoko said.

He maintained that the NPP can replicate its 2016 electoral success, when it unseated an incumbent government, if it approaches the 2028 election with determination, discipline and unity.

Speaking during separate engagements with regional executives, patrons and party elders in the Volta, Oti and Eastern regions, Mr Afoko stressed that internal cohesion would be critical to the party's prospects.

“For the first time, we have a unique opportunity. When I introduced the New Plan for Power, we knew the sitting president could seek another term, and if he won, we would remain in opposition for 12 years. We therefore had to put a plan in place to return to power, and we succeeded,” he said.

“This time, he will not be on the ballot paper, and that presents us with another unique opportunity. But without unity, we will not get there.”

Mr Afoko emphasised that unity within the party was non-negotiable and urged members to put aside personal grievances in pursuit of the collective goal of regaining power.

“As for unity, it is not negotiable. You cannot sit beside a colleague and decide you do not like that person and therefore cannot work together. We are working together for power, and if we allow emotions to get in the way, we will lose,” he stated.

Drawing an analogy from boxing, he cautioned party members against allowing personal emotions to distract them from the larger objective.

“Many people remember Muhammad Ali. He would get into the ring, talk to his opponents and provoke them into becoming emotional, then take advantage. Emotions will not win us power,” he said.

Mr Afoko, who is campaigning on a "3R Agenda" of Reunite, Rebuild and Recapture, said the party must adopt a clear and compelling message to regain the confidence of Ghanaians.

He also reiterated his belief that Dr Bawumia remains the right candidate to lead the party into the next election and ultimately secure victory.

“For years, I chose to work quietly behind the scenes, supporting the NPP in private,” he said. “But recent developments have compelled me to step forward. We need to get our party back into winning ways, and that starts with unity of purpose.”

Mr Afoko described the period ahead as a critical test of the party's ability to move beyond internal divisions and focus on a shared vision for the future.

Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism that party members would rally together behind a common cause and work towards making Dr Bawumia Ghana's next President.

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