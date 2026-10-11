Nurse Salomey Awiti Baffoe breaks silence after release, describes support as overwhelming

After more than three weeks in detention, Nurse Salomey Awiti Baffoe has finally returned home to Techiman, where she has been reunited with her family and children in an emotional homecoming.

And for the first time since her release, the nurse has broken her silence—not to speak about her ordeal, but to express profound gratitude to the thousands of Ghanaians who stood by her during her darkest moments.

A Hero's Welcome

The scene at her family home was one of tears, embraces, and relief. As she stepped out of the vehicle, her children rushed into her arms, and elderly relatives wept openly. The nightmare was finally over.

But amidst the joy, Nurse Salomey, who has not spoken openly until now, acknowledged that she did not walk this journey alone.

"I am short of words. To wake up and see the press conferences, the well-wishers, people I have never met fighting for me... it is overwhelming."

She revealed that even behind bars, news of the massive outpouring of support from both home and abroad reached her—and it gave her strength.

"I saw the press conferences from well-wishers at home and abroad. I can only pray that God blesses every single person who lifted my name up in prayer."

A Nation United in Support

During her detention, Nurse Salomey's case became a national talking point. Civil society groups, media houses, professional associations, and ordinary citizens all added their voices to the call for her release. Press conferences were held, hashtags trended, and petitions were signed.

For her family, that solidarity was everything.

Speaking on behalf of the family, one of her uncles expressed deep appreciation to the Ghanaian public.

"We are grateful to all Ghanaians for the support. We are especially grateful to her lawyers who stood with her throughout this entire ordeal. They are not just lawyers; they have become family."

What's Next? The Wait Continues

While Salomey is now home, her legal battle is far from over. She will have to wait until February 17, 2027, for the next adjourned court date—more than four months away—to know her fate.

Despite the long wait ahead, Nurse Salomey and her family remain steadfast in their faith and confident that her innocence will be proven.

"We are not afraid. We know the truth, and we know that God is in control. When the time comes, she will be declared innocent of any wrongdoing," a family member said.

The family is calling on Ghanaians to continue their prayers and support as the case progresses.

A Time for Healing

Now that she is home, Nurse Salomey says her focus is on rest, recovery, and her children. Those close to her say she remains strong in spirit and is eager to return to the profession she loves.

But for now, she is taking it one day at a time—surrounded by family, love, and the knowledge that a nation stood with her.

"I am just happy to be home. Thank you to every Ghanaian who prayed for me. God bless you."

A Grateful Family, A Grateful Nation

As the sun sets over Techiman, the Awiti Baffoe family compound is filled with laughter and quiet gratitude. The long nights of uncertainty are over. What remains is a story of resilience, faith, and the power of a people united.

To Nurse Salomey, the message from Ghana is clear: Welcome home. You were never forgotten.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.