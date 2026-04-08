Ofori-Atta not yet formally notified of any charges – Frank Davies

Frank Davies, lawyer for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, has clarified that his client has not been formally notified of any charges against him.

In November 2025, the OSP formally charged Ofori-Atta and seven others with 78 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences, including conspiracy to influence procurement processes and causing financial loss to the state.

The charges relate to the Strategic Mobilisation Limited contract and other alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as Finance Minister from 2017 to 2024.

Ofori-Atta left Ghana in early 2025, citing medical treatment needs.

By February 2025, after he failed to appear for questioning, the OSP declared him a fugitive from justice.

He was later arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in January 2026 for overstaying his visitor visa. He was released on bond on April 7, 2026, pending further US immigration proceedings.

Speaking on Joy News Top Story, he described reports suggesting Ofori-Atta is preparing to respond to charges as "a cacophony of noises."

"As I talk to you now… he has not been formally notified of any charges at all against him," Davies said. "The man is not in the jurisdiction. We all know he's outside the country. So if you have prepared charges against him, wouldn't you notify him? He has not been notified."

Without that notification, he argues, Ofori-Atta cannot be expected to respond.

Davies emphasised that notification and formal charging are two distinct steps in Ghana's criminal justice system.

"While the OSP and other authorities may have preferred charges, notification is a separate process," he explained.

"How many months now? He's not been notified. So if he's notified, we will take the necessary steps as the law requires."

His argument suggests that because Ofori-Atta remains outside Ghana's jurisdiction in the United States, conventional service of charges has not been possible.

Despite the legal standoff, Davies signalled that Ofori-Atta's team remains prepared to engage with the justice system — once proper procedure is followed.

"If he's notified, we will take the necessary steps as law requires," he said, implying that his client will respond appropriately once formally served.

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