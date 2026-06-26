Over 200 music industry stakeholders attend 27th TGMA Music Summit to explore brand partnerships and music contracts

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Over 200 artistes, managers, music executives, media practitioners, legal professionals, aspiring music professionals and creative entrepreneurs converged at the British Council in Accra for the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Music Summit.

This was a high-impact industry engagement designed to equip Ghana's music community with practical knowledge to build sustainable and successful careers.

Held in commemoration of World Music Day, the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards Music Summit brought together some of the industry's most respected voices to discuss two critical pillars of today's music business: brand endorsements and music contracts.

Guests began arriving from 1:30 p.m., welcomed by an atmosphere of creativity, collaboration and opportunity. Providing the soundtrack for the arrivals was emerging AfroSoul and Afro R&B artiste Fiifi Bissue, whose live performance set the tone for an afternoon of learning, networking and meaningful industry conversations.

The event was hosted by renowned media personality, artiste and music business professional Andy Dosty, who guided participants through the day's activities with his trademark energy and industry insight.

Opening the Summit, Robert Klah, TGMA Lead and Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse, welcomed participants and highlighted the purpose of the gathering.

He emphasised the importance of creating platforms that go beyond celebrating musical excellence to strengthen the business and professional capacity of industry stakeholders.

He noted that while talent remains the foundation of success, knowledge, strategic partnerships and legal awareness are increasingly becoming the differentiators in today's music ecosystem.

The summit also created valuable networking opportunities, enabling artistes, managers, music business professionals, media practitioners and other stakeholders to connect, exchange ideas and explore potential collaborations.

Industry Solidarity and Collective Growth

The summit also received strong endorsement from the leadership of the music industry. Delivering a solidarity message, MUSIGA President and renowned highlife musician, Bessa Simons, commended Charterhouse for creating platforms that contribute to the professional development of musicians and music stakeholders.

He encouraged emerging artistes and young music professionals to actively participate in educational initiatives such as music business seminars and industry workshops, stressing that knowledge remains one of the most valuable assets for building a successful and sustainable career.

Bessa Simons further called for deeper collaboration between event organisers and industry associations, emphasizing the important role collective effort plays in advancing the interests of musicians and strengthening Ghana's music ecosystem.

Unlocking Opportunities Through Brand Endorsements

The first session focused on one of the most important yet often misunderstood revenue streams available to artistes and creatives: brand endorsements.

Leading the conversation was Mariam K. A-Buahin, Chief Operating Officer of Akuna Group, who brings over eighteen years of experience in marketing and brand management across multiple industries.

Her presentation, "Brand Endorsements: What Companies Look For," provided participants with a deeper understanding of how brands evaluate potential ambassadors and partners. She explored the importance of personal branding, audience alignment, credibility, consistency, professionalism, values and long-term influence.

The session underscored an important reality within today's music industry: as music consumption patterns evolve, endorsement deals have become a significant source of income for artistes. To successfully attract and retain corporate partnerships, artistes and music professionals must understand exactly what brands seek before committing their resources and reputation to a partnership.

The presentation was followed by an engaging question-and-answer session during which participants sought practical guidance on positioning themselves for brand opportunities and building mutually beneficial relationships with corporate organizations.

Understanding the Contracts That Shape Careers

The second half of the summit shifted focus to music contracts, an area that continues to have a profound impact on the careers and livelihoods of musicians and creatives.

The session began with an overview of the music business and the role of contracts by Grammy-recognized creative entrepreneur and music business executive Kofi Boachie Ansah, who provided participants with a foundational understanding of how contractual agreements govern relationships across the music value chain.

Award-winning entertainment entrepreneur and Founder and CEO of Lynx Group, Richie Mensah, followed with a presentation exploring seven key contract areas every artiste and music professional should understand. Drawing from his personal experiences building one of Ghana's most successful entertainment companies, he illustrated how contracts influence artist development, business growth and long-term success.

Entertainment lawyer Bobby Banson then highlighted critical issues that creatives must examine before signing any agreement. His presentation reinforced the importance of due diligence, legal representation, ownership rights, obligations, termination clauses and intellectual property protections.

Throughout the session, one message remained clear: the legal system is ultimately what protects the work of musicians and creative professionals. Without a proper understanding of contractual terms and obligations, artistes risk signing away rights, revenue opportunities and control over their creative output.

Expert Panel Delivers Real-World Insights

The contracts conversation culminated in an insightful panel discussion moderated by respected arts and culture journalist Kwame Dadzie of Joy FM and Hitz FM.

The panel featured an accomplished group of industry experts, including Seven Xavier (George O. Yartey), Music Executive and Industry Strategist; Patrick Tetteh Odestsi, Legal Practitioner and Contract Law Expert; Daniel Ahenkorah (Yaw Dan), A&R and Music Licensing Specialist; Khadijat El-Alawa, Music Executive and Talent Strategist; and Emmanuel Sedo (Electro Mirror), Founder and CEO of Flip The Music.

Together, they unpacked practical issues relating to contract negotiations, music licensing, rights management, publishing, talent development, artiste performance and navigating the evolving realities of the music business.

Their diverse perspectives provided attendees with a rare opportunity to engage directly with professionals whose experience spans legal practice, talent management, licensing, strategy and music entrepreneurship.

Music, Recognition and Celebration

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere was a musical interlude by emerging Alternative Hiphop and Pop artiste Elsie Raad, whose performance provided another reminder of the exciting new talent emerging within Ghana's music landscape.

The summit also featured the presentation of commemorative plaques to winners of the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards who were present, recognizing their achievements and contributions to Ghanaian music.

As the day's discussions concluded, attendees continued networking over refreshments courtesy of Guinness Ghana, rounding off an event defined by knowledge-sharing, collaboration and professional growth.

Strengthening Ghana's Music Ecosystem

Beyond the presentations and performances, the 27th TGMA Music Summit reinforced the growing importance of music business education in Ghana's creative economy.

By creating a platform where emerging talents can learn directly from accomplished professionals, the Summit continues to bridge the gap between creativity and commerce, helping artistes and industry practitioners make informed decisions that protect their careers and unlock new opportunities.

Produced by Charterhouse with support from British Council, Closeup, Guinness Ghana and TV3, and powered by Telecel Ghana under its inspiring brand promise, "Connecting Energies," the 27th TGMA Music Summit once again demonstrated that the future of Ghanaian music will be shaped not only by artistic excellence, but also by knowledge, strategic partnerships, legal awareness and strong industry collaboration.

As the conversations sparked during the Summit continue beyond the event, participants left with new insights, stronger networks and a renewed appreciation for the business structures that support successful music careers.

From understanding what brands seek in potential ambassadors to learning how contracts can protect—or potentially compromise—creative rights, attendees were reminded that success in today's music industry requires both talent and informed decision-making.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.