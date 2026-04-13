Oyster Agribusiness goes digital with IT solution from Andurar

Tech firm, Andurar, has offered solid IT solutions to Oyster Agribusiness Limited, leading to improved efficiency and cost-cutting measures for the company.

The agribusiness firm had previously heavily relied on manual systems for most parts of its operation, thereby causing challenges such as inventory scattered across locations, delayed visibility into farmer balances, inefficiencies in production and order management and reporting that arrived too late to inform bold decisions.

However, with the introduction of the custom-made Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform hosted securely on Andurar Cloud, tailored to Oyster’s operational realities rather than generic software assumptions, the agribusiness firm has moved from fragmented processes to an integrated, data-driven enterprise.

For a company whose ambition matches the vast acres it cultivates across Kintampo and the Northern Regions of Ghana, and working with over 1,400 smallholder farmers, the ERP has led to efficiencies such as a famer-centric operating core, intelligent goods and services management, advanced warehouse and logistics control.

The farmer-centric operating core ensures end-to-end farmer registration, group association and profiling, planting and harvest data capture, and real-time visibility into farmer balances.

The intelligent goods and services management also guarantee procurement and vendor registry, asset register and goods/services upload, consumption tracking and purchase orders, and transparent allocation of inputs.

And the advanced warehouse and logistics control assure farm-to-warehouse intake, warehouse-to-off-taker dispatch, and aggregator-to-off-taker traceability

With the introduction of the ERP system, inventory management, financial accounting, production tracking and executive reporting are all now integrated on a single, cohesive platform.

Since going live, Oyster Agribusiness also benefits from standardized, automated workflows, real-time visibility across operations, logistics and finance, greater financial transparency and reporting accuracy, improved coordination across departments, and stronger engagement with its network of smallholder farmers.

“As we’ve grown, it has become clear that we need to transition to modern systems that can streamline and strengthen our operations. This ERP provides that foundation, enabling us to work more efficiently internally while enhancing the value we deliver to our farmers. When processes are seamless and information is transparent, improved customer satisfaction becomes a natural outcome,” said Mr. Hayford, Digital Operations Manager at Oyster Agribusiness.

“At Andurar, our mission is clear: to empower African enterprises to automate at least 80% of manual processes and operate with the precision of the world’s best organisations. We do not sell software. We build competitive advantage.

Oyster Agribusiness has demonstrated what happens when vision meets execution. We commend their leadership for driving change, investing in operational excellence, and setting a benchmark for agribusiness across the region.

This is what digital transformation looks like when it is done properly, not imposed, but engineered around the business itself. If your organisation is ready to replace fragmentation with clarity, and guesswork with intelligence, Andurar stands ready to build the platform that will carry you forward,” Christopher Tetteh, Country Manager, Andurar, said.

About Andurar

At Andurar, we do not sell technology. We deliver certainty. We help organisations run faster, safer and smarter through Robotic Process Automation, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Data Centre Services, Backup and Recovery, and Cybersecurity. In a world where downtime is expensive and data loss is unforgivable, we make resilience non-negotiable.

Our partnerships with industry leaders such as Fortinet, Microsoft, Huawei and Pure Storage give our clients access to world-class technology engineered for performance and priced for reality. But technology alone is not the advantage, execution is. We stand beside our clients from first design to full deployment and beyond, delivering reliable solutions, rapid support and results that show up where it matters most: uptime, efficiency and growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.