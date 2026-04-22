Oyster Agribusiness rewards top growers, scales support across Bono East

Mrs Elizabeth Bidzakin, Esq, CEO, delivering the welcome address at the event

Oyster Agribusiness has reinforced its commitment to strengthening Ghana’s agricultural value chain, honouring more than 40 farmers at its 2026 Farmers’ Durbar while outlining plans to scale support, diversify production and deepen value addition.

The annual durbar, held in Kintampo, brought together over 650 farmers, development partners and municipal officials to celebrate the contribution of smallholder farmers to food security and economic growth. Organised to motivate producers and recognise excellence, the event forms a central pillar of the company’s farmer engagement strategy.

At this year’s ceremony, 12 farmers were recognised as top performers for the 2024 and 2025 cropping seasons. Awards included tricycles, motorbikes, deep freezers, planters, fertiliser applicators and knapsack sprayers, alongside agrochemicals. Persons with disabilities also received targeted support, including wheelchairs, highlighting the company’s focus on inclusion.

Distinguished dignitaries gracing the event at Kintampo.

For the 2024 season, Nana Edmund A. Kandituo of Kyinya was named Overall Best Farmer after producing 246 bags of sorghum. Tiwaa Felicia of Kobeda No. 2 won Best Female Farmer, while Haruna Duut, also of Kobeda No. 2, was adjudged Best Farmer with Disability with a yield of 68.4 bags. Likpaam Mamey recorded the highest yield per acre at 27.72 bags.

In the 2025 season, Mohammed Ahmed of Kawanpe emerged as Overall Best Farmer with 304 bags. Dora Yeboah of Bantama was named Best Female Farmer

(94.16 bags), while Ibrahim Ibn-Iddrisu of Kadelso won Best New Farmer (190.38 bags).

Some beneficiaries were given tricycles to aid in their farming activities

Other awardees included Kofi Mwene (Best Youth Farmer, 138 bags), Jaboni Ninboti (Best First Season Farmer, 27 bags), Diekuu Alosius (Best Farmer with Disability, 74.54 bags) and Alice Ankomah (Highest Yield per Acre, 24 bags).

Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Bidzakin, Esq. said the company’s growth reflects a deliberate strategy to combine input support, climate-smart training and guaranteed market access.

“Our approach is to build a resilient and inclusive agricultural ecosystem where farmers are not only supported to produce but are assured of markets and opportunities to increase their incomes,” she said, adding that women, youth and persons with disabilities remain a priority in programme design.

Some farmers receive their prizes at the event.

She disclosed that Oyster Agribusiness is expanding beyond staple crop production into vegetable farming, poultry, livestock and aquaculture, sectors she described as critical to job creation and long-term sustainability. The company is also scaling value addition, with products such as tuo zaafi flour, peanuts, gari and melon seeds being processed to unlock higher market value.

Currently operating in 10 districts in Bono East, the company has extended its footprint to the Ejura-Sekyedumase and Mampong municipalities in the Ashanti Region, supporting about 30,000 farmers annually.

Its expansion has accelerated in recent years. From 64 farmers cultivating 182 acres in 2022, the programme grew to 192 farmers on 1,600 acres in 2023, and 1,409 farmers across 5,000 acres in 2024. In 2025, participation rose to 2,470 farmers cultivating 8,129 acres across 10 districts.

The momentum has continued into 2026, with support extended to 120 communities in the first season. About 2,500 farmers have already registered to cultivate nearly 10,000 acres during the major rainy season.

Bono East Regional Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, James Adu, commended the company’s contribution to smallholder development, describing its work as a “yeoman’s service” to the sector.

He said the Ministry would integrate Oyster Agribusiness’ activities into its monitoring framework to promote modern and sustainable farming practices.

“As we celebrate the dedication of our farmers, it is important that all stakeholders, government, private sector and development partners, strengthen collaboration to address persistent challenges including market access, infrastructure gaps and climate risks,” he said.

Kintampo Municipal Director of Agriculture Eric Kontomah echoed the call for partnership, noting that sustained agricultural growth depends on coordinated support across the value chain. He reaffirmed the Directorate’s commitment to extension services, input access and capacity building, particularly for young people entering agriculture.

Some farmers at the Oyster Agribusiness stand, inspecting and checking the items displayed

On behalf of the Kintampo Municipal Chief Executive, Coordinating Director Johnson Nyarko highlighted the company’s role in addressing long-standing market constraints, which have historically led to post-harvest losses and low farmgate prices.

Beneficiary farmers shared testimonials at the event. Gifty Awuni from Nyamebekyere said her yields and income had improved significantly since joining the programme in 2023, while Haruna Duut noted that increased production had enabled him to better support his family and fund his children’s education.

Representatives from development partners, including IDH, RDF LBG, the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre and Calli Ghana Ltd, attended the durbar alongside traditional leaders and local officials.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.