GVCA partners Nova School to boost venture capital development

The Ghana Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (GVCA) has taken a significant step toward strengthening Ghana’s private capital ecosystem through a strategic partnership with Nova Business School Africa aimed at developing venture capital and investment talent across the region.

The partnership was officially launched at the GVCA Annual Conference 2026 under the theme Developing Venture and Investor Talent Pipelines, reflecting a growing recognition that sustainable private sector growth depends not only on capital availability but also on the quality of human capital driving investment decisions and enterprise expansion.

For industry players, the collaboration represents a timely intervention as Ghana and the wider African market continue to attract increased investor attention in sectors such as fintech, agribusiness, healthcare, manufacturing, and digital infrastructure.

However, one of the persistent gaps within the ecosystem has been the shortage of highly skilled venture operators, fund managers, and investment professionals capable of supporting long-term capital deployment and scaling businesses effectively.

The agreement was signed by Amma A. Gyampo and Mathew Tsamenyi in the presence of faculty members Em Ekong, Michelle MacKenzie, and renowned economist Godfred A. Bokpin.

Speaking at the conference, stakeholders emphasised that building resilient investment ecosystems requires deliberate investment in professional capacity, governance standards, and institutional leadership. The partnership is therefore expected to create a structured pathway for training and mentoring the next generation of venture capital professionals and ecosystem leaders.

For both local and international investors, the initiative sends a strong signal about Ghana’s growing maturity as an investment destination. Beyond raising capital, industry leaders are increasingly prioritising the institutional frameworks and talent development structures necessary to sustain private equity and venture capital growth over the long term.

The collaboration is also expected to support small and medium-sized enterprises by improving access to skilled investment professionals capable of guiding business expansion, governance improvement, and strategic growth.

As Africa’s startup and investment landscape becomes more competitive, partnerships such as this position Ghana to play a stronger role in shaping the continent’s venture capital future while strengthening confidence among domestic and international stakeholders seeking sustainable investment opportunities.

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