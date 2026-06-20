Parliament’s Health Committee chair calls for free sickle cell treatment

The Chairman of Parliament’s Health Committee and MP for Nabdam, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, has expressed optimism that Ghana is steadily moving towards fully free treatment for sickle cell disease as part of broader reforms to strengthen primary healthcare and reduce the financial burden on patients.

Dr. Nawaane noted that sickle cell disease continues to pose a significant public health challenge in Ghana, estimating that one in every 60 births is likely to be affected.

He said this prevalence highlights the need for stronger prevention, improved screening, and sustainable healthcare financing mechanisms to support affected individuals and families.

According to him, the main challenge currently is not only the prevalence of the disease but also the cost of diagnosis, medication, and long-term management, which places heavy strain on patients and the health system.

The Health Committee Chairman outlined ongoing government interventions aimed at improving early detection and treatment of sickle cell disease through strengthened primary healthcare systems.

He explained that under current reforms, screening for sickle cell disease will increasingly be integrated into primary healthcare delivery, enabling earlier diagnosis and intervention.

Dr. Nawaane further stated that the management of complications associated with sickle cell disease—including kidney failure, stroke, and surgical conditions—will be covered under the government’s emerging “Mahama Care” initiative, which is already being implemented.

He expressed confidence that this approach would significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for patients and improve access to specialised care.

Looking ahead, Dr. Nawaane said he hopes Ghana will eventually reach a point where treatment for sickle cell disease becomes completely free at designated healthcare facilities.

“When I say free, I mean free,” he emphasised, noting that the goal is to eliminate shared payments that patients currently make at hospitals.

He added that hydroxyurea, a key drug used in managing sickle cell disease, was added to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) medicines list approximately two years ago, describing it as a major step forward in improving access to essential treatment.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Sickle Cell Day commemoration at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on June 19, Dr. Nawaane commended the work of the Focus on Sickle-Cell Foundation (FoSCeL) for its advocacy and public education on the condition.

He particularly praised the foundation’s founder, Amos Andoh, noting that his lived experience as a sickle cell patient gives added credibility and emotional weight to the organisation’s work in raising awareness and supporting affected families.

The remarks were made during activities marking World Sickle Cell Day, which brought together health professionals, policymakers, students, and advocacy groups to highlight progress and challenges in managing sickle cell disease.

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) continues to work alongside the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to expand coverage for chronic and genetic conditions.

Dr. Nawaane also proposed the establishment of designated hospitals for sickle cell patients, where care could be fully subsidised and consistently delivered.

He explained that such facilities would ensure continuity of care, reduce complications, and improve long-term outcomes for patients living with the condition.

Reaffirming Parliament’s commitment through its Health Committee, Dr. Nawaane said legislators would continue to advocate for increased funding, improved healthcare infrastructure, and policies that prioritise vulnerable patients.

He expressed optimism that ongoing reforms in Ghana’s health sector will ultimately transform sickle cell care, making it more accessible, equitable, and potentially free at the point of service.

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