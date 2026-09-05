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Photos: Final-day shopping continues at Joy FM Back-to-School Discount Fair

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu   
  5 September 2026 3:09pm
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The Joy FM Back-to-School Discount Fair has entered its final day at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, with shoppers continuing to take advantage of discounted prices on a wide range of school essentials.

Parents, guardians and students have been visiting the fairgrounds to purchase items ahead of the reopening of schools.

From books and stationery to school bags, shoes, clothing, electronics, sanitary products and other household essentials, the fair has provided shoppers with the opportunity to find several items in one convenient location.

Participating vendors have also given families the chance to compare products and prices while taking advantage of deals available throughout the event.

As the fair ends today, the atmosphere remains lively, with shoppers moving from stand to stand in search of the best deals and last-minute school supplies.

The event has brought together several businesses and brands offering products and services targeted at families and students preparing for the new academic year.

Myjoyonline's photojournalist, David Andoh, is on site, capturing scenes from the final day of the Joy FM Back-to-School Discount Fair.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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