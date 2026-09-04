Photos: Joy FM Back-to-School Discount Fair opens with busy first day

The Joy FM Back-to-School Discount Fair got underway at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, on its first day, attracting parents, guardians and students in search of school essentials and other household items.

The two-day fair brought together several vendors offering a wide range of products at competitive prices as families prepare for the reopening of schools.

From books and stationery to school bags, shoes and clothing, shoppers had the opportunity to purchase several back-to-school essentials in one location.

Electronics, sanitary products and other household items were also on display, giving visitors a variety of options as they moved from stand to stand comparing products and prices.

The opening day saw shoppers interacting with vendors and exploring the different products on offer at the fair.

Compu Ghana, the main sponsor of the event, participated alongside several businesses offering products and services targeted at students and families.

Participating vendors include Flow Glow Impact, Haps Global Logistics Limited, Prestige Children’s Palace, BeGerts Kids, Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited, Paddington Publications Limited, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited and SalJay Bookshop.

Others are Afram Publications Ghana Limited, Challenge Bookshop, Zonzoom Limited, Media Brain Consult, Unilever Ghana Limited, Shsonline.com and Sunrise Christian High School.

The fair continues on Saturday, September 5, allowing more families the opportunity to shop for their back-to-school needs at the Joy FM Car Park.

Myjoyonline's photojournalist, David Andoh, captured these scenes from Day One of the Fair.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.