Photos: UEW Public Lecture Series 2026

The University of Education, Winneba, hosted the 2026 edition of its Public Lecture Series on Friday, April 10, bringing together leading voices in academia, governance and industry to deliberate on the future of education in a rapidly evolving world.

The event, dubbed the 2.0 Public Lecture Series, was held at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Conference Centre and centred on the theme, “Empowering Minds: Rethinking Education for Sustainable Development.”

It provided a platform for critical reflection on how education systems can be reshaped to meet the demands of sustainable development.

Delivering thought-provoking presentations were distinguished speakers, including the African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai and Prof. George K. T. Odur,o who represented the Education Minister.

Their contributions sparked meaningful dialogue on the need for innovation, inclusivity and relevance in modern education.

Dr. Chambas highlighted the indispensable role of education in promoting democratic governance, peace and sustainable growth, particularly across Africa.

He called for a renewed focus on nurturing critical thinking, ethical values and civic responsibility among learners.

Ing. Obo-Nai emphasised the importance of bridging the gap between academia and industry, noting that education must adapt to technological advancements and the realities of the digital economy.

She advocated for the integration of digital literacy, entrepreneurship and practical skills into educational curricula to better prepare students for the future of work.

Prof. Oduro, meanwhile, urged educators to move away from conventional teaching models and embrace more learner-centred approaches.

He stressed the need to cultivate creativity, innovation and problem-solving abilities, which are essential in addressing global challenges such as climate change and social inequality.

Participants engaged actively in discussions, sharing perspectives on how to build resilient education systems capable of driving sustainable development.

Photo Credit: University of Education, Winneba

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.