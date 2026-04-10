UEW Vice-Chancellor calls for rethink of Ghana’s education system at 2026 Public Lecture

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Prof Stephen Jobson Mitchual, has called for a fundamental rethink of Ghana’s education system, warning that current approaches risk worsening unemployment rather than solving it.

Speaking at the 2026 edition of the University’s Public Lecture Series on Friday, April 10, Prof Mitchual emphasised the need for education to become more relevant, practical and responsive to national development challenges.

Addressing an audience of academics, policymakers and students, the Vice-Chancellor questioned whether the country’s universities are adequately preparing graduates for the realities of the job market.

“At the end of the day, are we creating problems or are we solving problems?” he asked. “Because the biggest problem that we have is unemployment.”

He noted that universities across the country continue to produce large numbers of graduates each year, but warned that quantity must not come at the expense of quality and relevance.

“If every year we are graduating thousands of students… have we prepared them enough to be able to contribute to the socio-economic needs of our nation?” he said, adding that graduates must be equipped “to be independent”.

Prof Mitchual argued that Ghana’s education system must move beyond simply expanding existing programmes.

“We shouldn’t add on to the programmes that already exist. We need to refocus and change the way we are doing things,” he stated.

He stressed that education must not be limited to academic instruction alone but should instead foster critical thinking, innovation and responsibility.

“Education is not only about academic sources. It is about shaping minds that can think critically, solve problems, act responsibly, and contribute meaningfully to society,” he said.

The lecture, themed “Empowering Minds, Rethinking Education for Sustainable Development,” focused on the evolving role of education in a rapidly changing global environment.

Prof Mitchual highlighted the growing impact of technology, inequality, environmental challenges and shifting economic demands on education systems worldwide.

“In such a time, education must remain relevant, inclusive, and forward-looking,” he noted.

He reaffirmed the unique role of the University of Education, Winneba, as Ghana’s foremost teacher training institution, stating that it remains committed to training professional educators, advancing research, and influencing policy.

“The University of Education continues to play a unique role in Ghana’s educational landscape,” he said. “We remain committed to training professional educators, advancing research, influencing policy, and contributing meaningfully to national development.”

The Vice-Chancellor explained that the Public Lecture Series was established to foster national dialogue on critical issues.

“This platform enables us to bring together academia, policymakers, industry, and the wider public to reflect on issues that matter to our nation and our future,” he said.

He described the lecture not merely as an academic exercise, but as “a call to reflection, a call to partnership, and a call to action”.

Professor Mitchual expressed hope that the 2026 lecture would inspire renewed commitment to transforming Ghana’s education system.

“The future of our country will be shaped by the quality of education we provide, and by the minds we nurture today,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to work collaboratively to rethink education in a way that supports national transformation and sustainable development.

“It is my hope that this 2026 session… will inspire meaningful dialogue, stronger collaboration, and renewed commitment to rethinking education for the good of Ghana and beyond.”

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