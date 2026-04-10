Ghana must value skilled trades, build resilient learners — Ibn Chambas

Audio By Carbonatix
The African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, has called for a national shift in attitudes towards technical and vocational education, stressing that artisans and skilled workers are central to Ghana’s long-term development.
Delivering a keynote address at the 2026 Public Lecture Series at the University of Education, Winneba on Friday, April 10, Dr. Ibn Chambas said Ghana must reframe how it values practical skills if it is to build a self-reliant and industrialised economy.
Elevating skilled professions
“We need a national mindset shift that celebrates the plumber, the electrician, the solar engineer, technician, the agro-processor, and the artisan as national assets,” he stated.
He described such professionals as “the backbone of an industrialised, self-reliant Ghana,” urging policymakers, educators, and society at large to move away from the long-held perception that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is inferior to academic pathways.
According to him, recent trends suggest progress, noting that enrolment in TVET institutions has increased significantly in recent years.
“With TVET schools recording an almost 100 per cent increase in enrolment to about 14,000 in the last few years, the perception that TVET is a second-class option is hopefully gradually changing,” he said.
Building resilience through education
Beyond skills development, Dr Ibn Chambas emphasised the importance of resilience as a core objective of modern education.
“Education must prepare learners for uncertainty,” he noted, highlighting the need for climate literacy, digital competence, critical thinking, and mental well-being.
He explained that a resilient learner is one who can “adapt, unlearn, and relearn,” qualities he described as essential in an era defined by rapid technological change and global uncertainty.
Climate change as a present reality
Dr. Ibn Chambas also drew attention to the growing impact of climate change on Ghana, warning that it is no longer a distant or abstract concern.
“Climate change is not a distant threat to Ghana. It is our current reality,” he said.
He cited rising sea levels threatening coastal communities, erratic rainfall patterns affecting agricultural productivity, and recurring floods and droughts disrupting livelihoods across the country.
Referencing urban experiences, particularly in Accra, he highlighted the contrasting realities faced by different groups.
“Many times when it is about to rain, some of us in Accra are wishing it does not because of the threat that floods will pose, whereas many farmers will be yearning for it,” he observed.
Call for forward-looking education reform
Dr. Ibn Chambas noted that Ghana’s education system must not only equip students with knowledge but also prepare them to navigate uncertainty, respond to environmental challenges, and contribute meaningfully to national development.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana must value skilled trades, build resilient learners — Ibn Chambas
1 second
-
Ghana must rethink education around relevance, resilience and responsibility — Ibn Chambas
3 minutes
-
Prince Harry faces defamation lawsuit from charity he co-founded
5 minutes
-
South Korea deploys thermal cameras to track escaped zoo wolf
6 minutes
-
Calls for royal meeting with Epstein survivors grow ahead of US visit
10 minutes
-
Ibn Chambas advocates blend of technology and human values in education
11 minutes
-
UMA improves healthcare access in Asutifi North with GH₵700k ‘Kim Taylor Legacy’ Walkway
16 minutes
-
Scholarships Authority and Fanaka University offer sponsorship for procurement and supply chain studies
19 minutes
-
Bisa Kdei drops new single ‘Go N Look’ featuring Medikal
26 minutes
-
Benin facing rising terrorism in north as French military presence faces growing criticism
27 minutes
-
UEW Public Lecture Series 2026: Education debate ‘about the soul of Ghana’s future’ — Dr Ibn Chambas
28 minutes
-
EU fingerprint and photo travel rules come into force from today
55 minutes
-
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Ghanaians demand expedited passage, not dialogue – Ntim Fordjour to Mahama
1 hour
-
EU airline industry warns of fuel shortages if Strait of Hormuz stays closed
1 hour
-
White House staff told not to place bets on prediction markets
1 hour