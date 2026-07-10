PIAC warns global energy transition policies adoption could threaten Ghana’s petroleum industry

Technical Director of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), Mark Agyemang, has cautioned that adopting uniform global energy transition policies without considering Ghana's unique economic and energy needs could pose significant challenges to the country's petroleum industry.

Speaking during a lecture for the second cohort of the Africa Extractive Media Fellowship, Mr. Agyemang said the global shift towards cleaner energy remains one of the biggest threats to oil-producing countries such as Ghana, stressing that energy transition strategies should not be implemented using a one-size-fits-all approach.

According to him, while the transition to low-carbon energy is necessary, countries differ in their levels of development, energy demand and economic dependence on fossil fuel resources, making a common global implementation framework difficult.

"Energy transition is the main threat to the industry. Adopting a global policy could be problematic because countries could differ in their approaches to implementation," he said.

Mr. Agyemang argued that Ghana must work with other countries in the region to develop coordinated strategies that reflect their shared economic realities while positioning themselves to respond to evolving global climate policies.

He also noted that regional cooperation would enable countries to better safeguard their petroleum industries, strengthen energy security and ensure that the transition to cleaner energy does not come at the expense of economic development.

He said such collaboration would also strengthen the country's negotiating position in international climate and energy discussions, ensuring that Ghana's development priorities are adequately reflected in global policy decisions.

The lecture formed part of the Africa Extractive Media Fellowship, a capacity-building programme that equips journalists with specialised knowledge to report on Ghana's extractive sector, including petroleum governance, mining, energy policy and natural resource management.

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