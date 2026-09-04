Pilgrims Affairs Office approves 42 Hajj agents for 2027 pilgrims

Audio By Carbonatix
The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) has officially approved and accredited 42 Agents for the 2027 Hajj Pilgrims.
A press statement signed by the Director of Communications at the PAOG, Alhaji Mohammed Amin Lamptey, and issued on September 3, 2026, said all prospective Ghanaian pilgrims are strongly advised to transact only with these accredited agents and to be wary of individuals masquerading as accredited agents.
The release also noted that prospective pilgrims can make direct payments to the Hajj Board secretariat.
It encouraged the general public and will-be Pilgrims to pay their Hajj fares promptly to avoid any last-minute inconveniences.
It further stated that the Ghana Hajj Board will not entertain partial payments.
The statement urged the public to visit the Hajj Board website for the full list of accredited Hajj agents and their details.
It noted that there is a likelihood of additional agents that might be added, but until then, the 42 are to be worked with.
The statement said the Hajj fares for 2027 remain unchanged.
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