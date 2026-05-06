Piqué given two-month ban after row with referee

Gerard Piqué has been given a six-match ban and suspended from official football activity for two months by the Spanish football federation after an argument with a referee.

The former Spain and Barcelona star, who retired from playing in 2022, is now co-owner of FC Andorra, and the dispute took place during his side's 1-0 defeat by Albacete last week.

Referee Alonso de Ena Wolf quoted Piqué in his post-match report, saying that he told him to "leave with an escort so nobody attacks you" and "in another country they would beat you up, but here in Andorra we are a civilised country".

A disciplinary committee said that Piqué's two-month ban is "for notorious and public acts that undermine sporting dignity and decorum, based on the facts recorded in the referee's report".

The 39-year-old was also given a separate six-match ban "for acts involving minor violence toward the referees".

Other members of Andorra's staff were also involved in the confrontation.

Club president Ferran Vilaseca was issued a four-month suspension, while the sporting director, Jaume Nogues, was banned.

Andorra are currently 10th in the second division table.

Piqué won nine La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies with Barcelona, and was part of Spain's World Cup and European Championship wins in 2010 and 2012.

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