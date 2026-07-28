Police arrest suspected romance scammer over alleged marriage fraud, intimate image blackmail

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspected romance scammer accused of allegedly defrauding women through false promises of marriage, blackmailing victims with intimate images, and orchestrating an investment scam.

The suspect, identified as Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, is alleged to have posed as a pastor conducting online church services on Instagram, where he targeted women by claiming that God had revealed they were his future wives.

According to a police statement, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect gained the confidence of his victims by visiting their families and presenting them with promise rings as part of his alleged scheme.

Police said the suspect also obtained intimate images from some of the women and later used them to extort money by threatening to expose the images.

Investigators further alleged that Mr Kwarteng introduced some victims to what he described as a car tyre business, convincing them to invest thousands of dollars under the pretext of shipping and clearing containers of tyres. After collecting the funds, he allegedly became unreachable.

The Police also revealed that investigations showed the suspect shared some of the victims' intimate images with his wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, who is accused of threatening the victims.

So far, seven victims have reported the incidents to the Police, with investigations suggesting the alleged offences date back to 2021.

The two suspects have since appeared before Accra Circuit Court 1 on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, namely defrauding by false pretences, defrauding by false pretences, and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

The court remanded Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng into police custody to reappear on August 6, 2026, while Sally Akosua Amoasah was granted bail.

The Ghana Police Service said it continues to receive complaints from other possible victims and has urged anyone who may have experienced similar incidents involving the suspect to report to the nearest police station to assist with ongoing investigations.

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