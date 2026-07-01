PR professionals embrace AI at WPRD Festival 2026 MasterLAB

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Global Media Alliance (GMA), in partnership with Women in PR Ghana (WiPR Ghana), has hosted the PR x AI MasterLAB, an immersive learning experience designed to equip communications professionals with practical Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills.
This is part of activities marking the sixth edition of the World Public Relations Day (WPRD) Festival,
The masterclass brought together public relations practitioners, corporate communicators, marketers, students and academics who are seeking to harness AI to enhance strategic communication, creativity and decision-making in an increasingly digital landscape.
Structured around three specialised sessions, the MasterLAB delivered practical insights on AI-Powered Content Creation, AI for Media Intelligence and Insights, and The Human Lens in AI Storytelling.
The first session, led by Digital Marketing Consultant & Lecturer at the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Dr Martin Thompson Kwadzo Ntem, introduced participants to the fundamentals of generative AI and prompt engineering.
Through practical demonstrations of zero-shot, few-shot and role-based prompting, he illustrated how the quality of AI-generated output depends largely on the precision and clarity of human instructions.
Participants were also introduced to productivity tools such as Otter.ai for transcription, Suno AI for music generation, and Gript AI for visual content creation.
In the second session, Dr Timothy Kwabla Zilevu, Lecturer/Coordinator of Doctoral Programmes at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) and a Digital Marketing Strategist, explored how AI is transforming data-driven decision-making in communications.
Using platforms including Google Trends, Kimi AI and Formula Bots, he demonstrated internet scraping, sentiment analysis and audience intelligence techniques.
His practical case studies featured a data-driven visibility comparison of two Ghanaian musicians for a potential brand ambassadorship and a live digital sentiment analysis of selected public companies.
The final session, facilitated by Digital Strategist, Madam Ivy De-Graft Hinson, reinforced the enduring value of human creativity, critical thinking and cultural intelligence in the AI era.
She introduced participants to the CRAFT Framework—Context, Role, Action, Format and Tone—as a structured approach to developing effective prompts.
Drawing on recent communications campaigns, she demonstrated how AI-generated content can overlook important cultural nuances without thoughtful human guidance, stressing that AI should serve as a tool to enhance, rather than replace, professional expertise.
Speaking at the opening of the MasterLAB, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, Emma Wenani, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to building the capacity of communications professionals to thrive in an AI-driven future.
"Artificial Intelligence is rapidly reshaping the communications landscape, and as an industry, we must ensure professionals are equipped not only to use these technologies, but to use them strategically and responsibly.
"Through the World PR Day Festival, we remain committed to creating platforms that prepare practitioners for the future of public relations," she said.
Participants praised the MasterLAB as a timely, highly interactive, and practical learning experience, noting that the sessions provided immediately applicable skills to address the rapidly evolving demands of modern communication practice.
Held under the theme "Reimagining PR," the 6th World Public Relations Day Festival continues with a diverse programme of activities, including a PR Art Exhibition, cultural experiences, student engagement initiatives and networking events aimed at advancing the public relations profession in Ghana and across Africa.
The PR x AI MasterLAB was sponsored by Samsung Ghana, Bank of Africa, Bel Beverages, Bank of Ghana, UniMAC, Silverbird Cinemas, YFM, and ALX.
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