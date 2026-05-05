Princess Eugenie expecting third child this summer

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child together, Buckingham Palace has announced.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news," the Palace said on social media.

The couple's two children, August, aged five, and Ernest, aged two, are "also very excited to have another sibling join the family", the message said.

The baby is due this summer.

The princess, 36, also shared the news on her Instagram account alongside an image of her young sons holding a baby scan.

"Baby Brooksbank due 2026!" the caption read, followed by a series of red hearts and a baby emoji.

The new arrival - who will not be an HRH - will be 15th in line to the throne, moving ahead of their great-uncle the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.

Princess Eugenie's sons, August and Ernest, are "very excited", Buckingham Palace says

Brooksbank celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday.

He and Eugenie married in October 2018 and welcomed their first child, August, in February 2021. Ernest, their second son, was born in May 2023.

The baby will be the princess's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's, fifth grandchild.

The former prince was stripped of his royal titles, styles and honours by King Charles last year after further details of his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie at Royal Ascot in 2024

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after correspondence in the Epstein files suggested he may have passed on sensitive trade information. He was released under investigation after spending 11 hours in custody and has denied any wrongdoing.

Eugenie, her sister Princess Beatrice, and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, are also repeatedly mentioned in the documents released by the US Department of Justice.

Being named in the files is not an indication of wrongdoing.

When Mountbatten-Windsor lost his titles, both princesses kept theirs, but neither is a working royal.

Eugenie is a director at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth in Mayfair, and her husband has worked in hospitality and marketing.

They live between Portugal and Ivy Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

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