Prophet Sampson Amoateng leads diaspora delegation on heritage journey to Cape Coast Castle

Prophet Sampson Amoateng has led a delegation of Africans from the diaspora on a moving and historic visit to Cape Coast Castle as part of activities marking the Global Anniversary Homecoming Celebration in Ghana.

The visit was designed to reconnect people of African descent with their ancestral roots, history, and cultural heritage, while offering an opportunity to reflect on one of humanity’s darkest chapters: the transatlantic slave trade.

During the tour of the centuries-old castle, delegates were guided through the infamous male and female dungeons where thousands of enslaved Africans were held in harsh and inhumane conditions before being transported across the Atlantic. The experience stirred deep emotions among participants, with many visibly moved as they listened to accounts of pain, resilience, and survival associated with the historic site.

Addressing the gathering, Prophet Sampson Amoateng underscored the importance of preserving history and strengthening the connection between Africans on the continent and those in the diaspora.

“This is more than a tour. It is a pilgrimage of remembrance, reflection, and reconnection. We want our brothers and sisters from the diaspora to experience the history of their ancestors firsthand and understand the resilience that runs through their bloodline,” he said.

A solemn prayer session was held within the castle grounds, during which Prophet Amoateng and the delegates prayed for healing, restoration, and greater unity among Africans worldwide. The ceremony also paid tribute to the countless men, women, and children who endured unimaginable suffering during the slave trade era.

For many delegates, the visit was a deeply personal encounter with history. Walking through the dungeons and standing before the renowned “Door of No Return” served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices and struggles endured by their forebears, while reinforcing their connection to the African continent.

The Cape Coast Castle visit forms part of Prophet Amoateng’s broader vision of promoting cultural reconnection, heritage tourism, and meaningful engagement between Ghana and the global African diaspora.

As the delegates departed the castle, they carried with them not only memories of a painful past but also a renewed appreciation of their heritage, identity, and the enduring bond that unites Africans across the world.

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