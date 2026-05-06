Public confidence in Ghana’s governance institutions remains low despite strong democratic credentials — APL Barometer

A new report by policy think tank Africa Policy Lens (APL) has revealed that despite Ghana’s strong democratic credentials, public confidence in governance institutions remains low.

In its maiden Governance Trust Barometer, unveiled in Accra on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the report noted that persistent gaps between institutional form and functional performance highlight underlying challenges related to trust, accountability, and state effectiveness, which constrain the consolidation of democratic governance in Ghana.

“The Governance and Trust Barometer depicts a national context in which democratic foundations remain robust, yet public trust in governance outcomes is notably fragile,” the report said.

“While institutional structures and procedures continue to function and command a degree of formal legitimacy, perceptions of effectiveness, integrity, and responsiveness lag behind.”

According to APL, the Governance Trust Barometer is grounded in the lived experiences and perceptions of citizens regarding the performance, responsiveness, and credibility of the state across a range of core governance functions. The Barometer integrates eight interrelated domains—institutional trust, perceptions of corruption, accountability and the rule of law, government communication, citizen voice, electoral confidence, political security, and civic participation—into a single composite index scaled from 0 to 100.

Key findings

A stable system with weak perceived integrity

Among its findings, the report noted that Ghana retains strong democratic legitimacy, particularly around elections. However, it said this is undermined by “widespread perceptions of corruption, which remain the single largest drag on overall trust.”

While citizens acknowledge the existence of laws and institutions, the Barometer found that there is a clear perception that accountability is not consistently enforced, creating “a gap between formal governance systems and lived experience.”

Weak government communication and limited citizen influence

The report also found that although citizens have a moderate ability to express their views, they remain dissatisfied with the clarity, transparency, and responsiveness of government communication.

“The system allows participation but does not consistently translate it into influence,” the report noted, adding that the Government Communication index received a low score of 44.2.

Electoral strength vs political caution

While elections are widely perceived as credible, the report indicated that political engagement beyond voting remains constrained, with concerns about political intimidation and safety.

“Citizens show limited engagement in civic activities beyond voting. This may reflect participation fatigue, limited trust in impact, and structural barriers to engagement,” the report said.

It recommended addressing concerns around political intimidation, selective enforcement, and shrinking civic freedoms to safeguard democratic norms.

“Promoting a climate that supports safe, open, and pluralistic civic expression enhances both political security and trust, particularly in periods of heightened political competition,” it added.

The report also highlighted the importance of leveraging Ghana’s relatively high electoral credibility as a foundation for broader governance reforms.

“Strong public confidence in electoral processes represents a valuable democratic asset that can be harnessed to reinforce legitimacy in other areas of governance. By linking electoral trust to improved accountability, responsiveness, and service delivery, the state can translate procedural democratic strengths into more substantive and enduring governance confidence,” it said.

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