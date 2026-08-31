Railway workers push for completion of Takoradi-Nsuta line by 2027

The Railway Workers Union of Ghana is calling on government to expedite the completion of the Takoradi-Nsuta section of the Western Railway Line, saying the project will be critical to expanding mineral haulage and reducing pressure on Ghana’s roads.

The call comes after government settled 20 months of salary arrears owed workers of the Ghana Railway Company Limited, covering the period from October 2024 to May 2026.

In a statement, the Railway Workers Union, under the Trades Union Congress, expressed appreciation for the payment but said attention must now turn to resolving outstanding concerns within the railway sector.

Chief among these is the completion of the additional 20-kilometre section of the Western Line from Takoradi to Nsuta.

The union wants the project completed and commissioned by the end of 2027.

It believes a fully operational line will strengthen the movement of manganese and other minerals from the Western Region to the Takoradi Port, while creating jobs and generating additional economic activity along the corridor.

The union also argues that shifting more mineral haulage from roads to rail will help reduce the damage caused by heavy-duty trucks to the country’s road network.

The call comes at a time when the government is already pursuing the modernisation of the Western Railway Line, with the Ghana Railway Development Authority identifying the corridor as a strategic route for transporting manganese from the Nsuta Mines to the Takoradi Port.

The Ghana Railway Company Limited currently describes freight services as a key part of its operations and says it is a major carrier of manganese from Nsuta, hauling thousands of tonnes daily.

Beyond infrastructure, the Railway Workers Union is also asking government to conclude negotiations on severance packages for affected Ghana Railway Company Limited workers and ensure that payments are made promptly.

For the workers, the payment of the long-outstanding salary arrears is therefore only part of the broader effort required to stabilise and reposition Ghana’s railway sector.

They want government to sustain the momentum by completing critical infrastructure, addressing workers’ outstanding concerns and ensuring that the railway system plays a greater role in the transportation of minerals and other bulk commodities.

The union believes this will not only strengthen the railway company but also support economic activity, employment and more sustainable freight transportation in the country.

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