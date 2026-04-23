Rainforest Alliance convenes stakeholders to deepen sustainability dialogue in Ghana’s cocoa sector

Nicholas Jengre,

The Rainforest Alliance has convened a high-level media roundtable in Accra aimed at strengthening collaboration and accelerating sustainability efforts within Ghana’s cocoa value chain.

The engagement, held at the Alisa Hotel on April 23, 2026, brought together industry players, policymakers, and the media under the theme of fostering dialogue and inspiring initiatives for a thriving ecosystem.

The Country Director of the Rainforest Alliance Ghana, Nicholas Jengre, underscored the organisation’s commitment to promoting sustainable land use and improving livelihoods within cocoa-growing communities.

“Sustainability is no longer optional; it is essential to the future of Ghana’s cocoa sector. Our work is focused on protecting biodiversity while ensuring farmers can earn a decent and stable income,” he said.

He noted that the Rainforest Alliance continues to support farmers through certification programmes, climate-smart agriculture training, and partnerships that promote environmental conservation.

The Rainforest Alliance operates globally to tackle pressing environmental and social challenges, including deforestation, climate change, and rural poverty.

In Ghana, its interventions have been particularly prominent in the cocoa sector, where sustainability concerns ranging from child labour to forest degradation remain critical.

Also speaking at the roundtable, Leslie Agyapong highlighted the need for stronger institutional backing to complement private sector efforts.

“Supporting cocoa farmers requires a coordinated approach. Government interventions, access to finance, and technical support systems must align to ensure farmers are not left behind,” she explained.

She added that empowering farmers with knowledge and resources is key to improving productivity while maintaining environmental standards.

Stakeholders at the meeting emphasized the importance of partnerships across government, development agencies, and the private sector to build a resilient cocoa ecosystem.

The roundtable forms part of broader efforts by the Rainforest Alliance to engage the media as a strategic partner in amplifying sustainability issues and driving public awareness around responsible production practices.

Participants expressed optimism that sustained dialogue and policy alignment would help Ghana maintain its position as a leading global cocoa producer while meeting evolving sustainability standards.

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