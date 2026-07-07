Ramaphosa’s response to xenophobic attacks disappointing – Nana Asafo-Adjei

The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Committee, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, has criticised South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handling of recent xenophobic attacks and anti-migrant protests in South Africa.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, Mr Ayeh said he was disappointed by the South African leader’s response, particularly following engagements with groups accused of promoting anti-foreigner sentiments.

According to him, President Ramaphosa should have taken a firmer public stance against xenophobic activities and provided stronger assurances to affected foreign nationals, including Ghanaians living in South Africa.

"Ramaphosa himself, from where I sit, I am not pleased with how he is handling the whole matter. I saw the xenophobic group visit him, and he engaged them. I didn't see any reaction," he said.

The MP said he struggled to understand the South African President’s approach to the matter, arguing that his response did not appear to reflect the seriousness with which other African countries view the attacks.

"I struggled to find the way he is seeing the issue from how other Africans are seeing it, and you could see how his conversation with the members of the group was not even anything to write home about," he stated.

Mr Ayeh also expressed concern about what he described as an inadequate response from South African authorities following the reported death of a Ghanaian citizen during recent disturbances linked to anti-migrant tensions.

"Even after the death of the Ghanaian citizen after the riot, the response from the South African government..." he added.

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He described the developments as worrying, especially considering the safety concerns of Ghanaian nationals and other African migrants living in South Africa.

His comments come amid heightened discussions over diplomatic relations between Ghana and South Africa following the recent xenophobic incidents and the postponement of President Ramaphosa’s proposed state visit to Ghana.

Ghanaian authorities have indicated that the visit will be reconsidered when tensions surrounding the attacks ease.

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