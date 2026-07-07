Ghana rejects Ramaphosa state visit request over xenophobic attacks, concerns about his safety

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has declined a request for a state visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa following growing concerns over xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaian nationals and other African migrants in South Africa.
Diplomatic sources in Accra and Pretoria confirmed to MyJoyOnline that the decision was influenced by the recent wave of anti-foreigner violence in parts of South Africa, which has triggered the repatriation of about 1,000 Ghanaians, with hundreds more reportedly awaiting evacuation.
The tensions escalated further after a Ghanaian national was reportedly killed on June 30 during demonstrations by xenophobic groups against African migrants; a report that has been denied by South African authorities, who say the death was not linked to the June 30 protest.
Sources familiar with the development say Ghana’s decision was based on two key considerations: concerns over the safety and dignity of Ghanaian nationals in South Africa and possible security risks surrounding President Ramaphosa’s visit.
A diplomatic source indicated that proceeding with such a high-level visit under the current circumstances would have been inappropriate, given the concerns raised by Ghana over the treatment of its citizens.
The Ghanaian diplomatic source explained that protecting Ghanaians abroad remains a priority.
The source added that authorities were mindful of the current public sentiment surrounding the attacks and could not predict how some citizens might react to President Ramaphosa’s presence in Ghana.
Ghana is said to have formally communicated its concerns to South Africa and called for decisive measures to address the attacks and guarantee the safety of Ghanaian nationals before any future visit is considered.
President Ramaphosa had requested the visit as part of efforts to hold bilateral discussions aimed at deepening relations between Ghana and South Africa.
Despite the latest development, diplomatic sources maintain that relations between the two countries remain cordial, with both sides committed to preserving their longstanding ties.
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