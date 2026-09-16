Reggie Rockstone named Unichem Ghana brand ambassador

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian music icon, entrepreneur and Hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone has been named Brand Ambassador for Unichem Ghana Group Limited.
The partnership will see Mr Rockstone feature in consumer campaigns, digital content, media engagements, experiential activations and community initiatives for selected Unichem brands.
The initial campaigns will focus on Vitafizz and Fisherman’s Friend, alongside selected products in Unichem’s healthcare, wellness and lifestyle portfolio.
According to Unichem, the partnership is intended to strengthen its connection with consumers by using culture and storytelling to promote conversations around health and wellness.
Unichem welcomes Reggie Rockstone
The Chief Executive Officer of Unichem Ghana Group, Jason Nana Yaw Mohan, said Mr Rockstone’s longstanding influence in Ghanaian culture made him a natural fit for the partnership.
“Grandpa Reggie represents something very special to Ghana. He did not simply participate in culture — he helped create it. Decades later, he remains relevant because he has continuously evolved without losing his authenticity,” he said.
Mr Mohan said the partnership also reflected Unichem’s own evolution as a generational business with a long history in Ghana’s healthcare sector.
“That resonates strongly with us at Unichem. We are also a generational business: proud of where we have come from, but constantly evolving for the future,” he said.
He added that the collaboration would go beyond product promotion by using storytelling and trusted personalities to make health and wellness conversations more relatable.
“We are delighted to welcome Reggie into the Unichem family, and I believe we are going to create something genuinely memorable together,” he said.
Reggie Rockstone: ‘Health hits differently as you grow’
Mr Rockstone said the partnership had a personal dimension for him, particularly as he balances family life and his continued creative and business activities.
“Health hits differently as you grow. I’m a father, I’m a grandfather, I’m still creating, still working and still moving — and you realise that staying well is what allows you to keep doing everything you love,” he said.
He said his longstanding familiarity with the LUEX name, which he said he had known and trusted for many years, also contributed to his decision to join the Unichem family.
“Joining the Unichem family feels natural. I’m excited because we are not just talking about products. We are talking about energy, wellness, family, longevity and enjoying life,” he said.
“We’re going to have some fun with it, but there is a real message behind it.”
Unichem expands healthcare and wellness focus
Unichem said the appointment forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen connections between healthcare and everyday life in Ghana.
The Group said it is investing in local pharmaceutical manufacturing, healthcare distribution and the expansion of its wellness and consumer health portfolio.
It also said the partnership reflects a shift towards using storytelling, experiences and culturally relevant conversations alongside traditional advertising to communicate health and wellness.
The company said consumers should expect the partnership to feature in original content, public appearances, consumer experiences and campaigns involving Mr Rockstone across selected Unichem brands in the coming months.
About Unichem Ghana Group
Unichem Ghana Group is a Ghanaian healthcare company with interests in pharmaceutical manufacturing, healthcare distribution, wellness and consumer health.
The Group said it continues to invest in local manufacturing, quality systems and healthcare products as it seeks to expand access to healthcare in Ghana and beyond.
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