Rice set for England start against DR Congo

Audio By Carbonatix
Declan Rice is expected to be available to start England's World Cup last-32 tie with DR Congo on Wednesday.
The key midfielder was rested for the 2-0 win over Panama after taking a heavy blow to the calf in the goalless draw with Ghana last Tuesday.
Rice, 27, was unable to complete the full training schedule before the win over Panama, although he did return in time for the team's final session before travelling to New Jersey.
In Rice's absence, Thomas Tuchel started with a midfield of Elliot Anderson and Jude Bellingham.
But the England manager is optimistic that the Arsenal midfielder will be available to return to the starting XI for the knockout match against DR Congo in Atlanta.
England manager Tuchel's biggest injury concerns heading into the knockout rounds are Reece James and Jarell Quansah.
Chelsea full-back James missed the win over Panama after sustaining a hamstring injury against Ghana.
While Tuchel is not ruling out James for the DR Congo game, it is understood that the right-back's return to action is likely to come later in the tournament.
Similarly, Quansah, who deputised for James at right-back against Panama, is also a major doubt to play the last-32 tie due to an ankle injury.
Quansah will be assessed by England medics over the next 48 hours, but Tuchel has already admitted it will be "very tight" for the Bayer Leverkusen player to prove his fitness in time for Wednesday.
It leaves Tuchel with a huge dilemma at right-back, given James' and Quansah's injury issues and the fact Tino Livramento left the squad with a calf issue before England's tournament had even started.
Djed Spence replaced Quansah against Panama and it appears likely he will line up against DR Congo should James and Quansah fail to prove their fitness, although Tuchel does have the option of playing centre-back Ezri Konsa at right-back.
Latest Stories
-
Trump’s face is added to select US passports for America’s 250th birthday
5 minutes
-
Trump threatens 100% tariff on European nations over tech tax
19 minutes
-
Injured Raducanu withdraws from Wimbledon
27 minutes
-
Rice set for England start against DR Congo
35 minutes
-
Sunderland reject £8m Chelsea bid for Xhaka
42 minutes
-
Spain’s Pino may miss rest of World Cup
50 minutes
-
Gakpo asks for privacy after loss of unborn son
58 minutes
-
Ugarte has ‘most serious injury footballer can face’
1 hour
-
World Bank increases Ghana’s growth rate for 2026 to 4.8%
1 hour
-
T-bills auction: Government records 60% oversubscription but at higher cost; interest rates hit nearly 13%
2 hours
-
“Tourism and hospitality are at the heart of our people” – Seychelles Tourism Minister Amanda Bernstein
3 hours
-
Ghana Sports Fund administrator urges patience and support for Black Stars after Croatia defeat
4 hours
-
Wesley Girls’ High School launches 190th anniversary celebrations with legacy projects
4 hours
-
NPP questions government’s refurbished locomotives, demands transparency over railway acquisition
5 hours
-
GJA calls for dedicated defamation law to protect journalists and clarify media litigation
7 hours