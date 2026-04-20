Sadia Sanusi is turning her maternal heritage into modern fashion

For the Ghanaian fashion designer, dressmaking is more than a passion–it’s an inheritance reimagined for today’s world through bold, bespoke Kente designs.

Many of the world’s leading fashion houses share one thing in common: a lasting connection to tradition and craftsmanship built over generations. They remind us fashion is as much about lineage as it is about skill, and Sadia Sanusi feels that deeply.

Her story follows a similar path, passed down through two generations of women.

She keeps their lessons alive, carrying a kind of knowledge that cannot be taught in classrooms but is inherited and flows effortlessly through creative expression.

Long before Sanusi ever touched a sewing machine or could even grasp how many seams there were, observation was her greatest teacher.

With a sewing studio right at home, she grew up watching her mother and her apprentices transform yards of cloth into art amid the rhythms of domestic life.

“I still have fond memories of watching my mother sew,” she recalls.

“It was quite a chaotic setting, with bundles of cloth everywhere and customers always on the move. She was that good. Whenever I came back from school, I would sneak in there, curiously observing, eager to be a part of it all. I found their work fascinating.”

This instinct to wield a needle was first kindled in her grandmother, who mentored her mother and, in turn, inspired Sanusi. “I never got to meet my grandma, but my mom always spoke highly of her,” she shares.

“I heard stories of how she could read a fabric’s grain and knew exactly where each seam should fall, even without measuring. She was gifted, and my mom used to tell me I had a touch of her greatness in me.”

It was within this environment that a young Sanusi became fully immersed in what had become a maternal heritage, emerging as the only one among her siblings to embrace the craft.

Looking back, she describes those moments in her mother’s sewing studio as transformative: “It’s more than nostalgia for me, because that’s where my destiny was shaped,” the fashion designer says. “It didn’t occur to me then, but it does now: there’s something profound about witnessing creativity unfold. Seeing the ideas of other women come to life before my eyes was transformative. It stayed with me and shaped everything that followed over the years.”

It is no surprise then that Sanusi and the sewing machine remained inseparable.

In 2016, after earning a Bachelor of Communication Design from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, she returned to what defined her childhood, albeit with a formal understanding of aesthetics, composition, and visual language.

She took the bold step of launching her own brand, and that decision set everything in motion. Since its inception, her brand, Sadia Sanusi, has become an atelier that celebrates the elegance and individuality of African design through bespoke Kente designs.

Her pieces continue to weave heritage and sophistication into one, capturing the boldness of couture seen in Paris, Milan, and New York Fashion Weeks. It’s no wonder her work keeps turning heads. Her atelier’s designs have graced red carpets and drawn attention beyond the borders of Africa, each piece echoing the meticulous craftsmanship of Europe’s finest ateliers.

From boned bodices, hand-finished French seams to meters of hand-applied beadwork, Sanusi is relaying a similar magic while preserving an unbroken connection to her roots. “Kente’s bold geometry speaks of identity, cultural pride, and legacy,” Sanusi says. “Those stories find a home in every piece I create.”

As such, she chooses to remain rooted in the motherland, even as global comparisons abound. Sanusi sees herself as a daughter of Africa: “Sometimes, the best kind of legacy is the kind you leave at home. Africa’s next generation of fashion leaders is emerging, and I would like to be at the forefront.”

She is focused on building a team while investing heavily in the local fashion ecosystem that paved the way for her journey. Her goal is to preserve the vocation so that it endures in the face of rapid modernisation, at a time when mass-market fashion is becoming the norm.

This offers the perfect runway for her SS Kente Sewing Artistry masterclass–a program that will bring her philosophy to life this June.

The training program will mark the tenth anniversary of the Sadia Sanusi brand by bringing together emerging and established designers for a hands-on program that will cover Kente construction, couture techniques, and the ins and outs of the fashion business.

She hopes to guide the new wave of designers in honouring Ghanaian tradition while reimagining African couture for the global stage.

Until then, Sadia Sanusi is doing what she knows best: letting the needles stitch on. She regularly donates professional sewing machines and supplies to graduates of fashion schools across Ghana, including institutions such as Dreams College, ensuring that the craft her mother practised is not only celebrated but sustained and carried forward by as many hands as possible.

In ten years, she has left her mark on the creative landscape, building a legacy that reaches back into her grandmother’s hands and forward to every designer she will help inspire–just as the world's leading fashion houses once did.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.