Salah helps Egypt beat New Zealand to end 92-year wait for World Cup win

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Mohamed Salah scored one goal and created another as Egypt came from behind to beat New Zealand and secure their first-ever World Cup win.
Their 3-1 victory also ensures the Pharaohs look set to qualify from the group stage for the first time in their history.
New Zealand took a first-half lead when Finn Surman headed home Tim Payne's well-placed corner in the 15th minute as the All Whites dreamed of securing their first win in this competition.
The Kiwis squandered leads twice in their opening-game draw with Iran and did the same here.
Egypt scored three goals in the space of 24 second-half minutes to move to the top of Group G after some tactical tweaks from manager Hossam Hassan.
Mostafa Zico - named after the great Brazilian player - headed home Mohamed Hany's cross in the 58th minute.
Salah then played a neat one-two with Zico in the area before finding the bottom corner to put Egypt in front.
And the former Liverpool forward then delivered a corner for substitute Trezeguet to head home in the 82nd minute.
Egypt's first victory in their fourth World Cup - their first appearance was in 1934 - means they will win the group if they beat Iran on Saturday.
New Zealand are still searching for their first World Cup win and will need to find it against Belgium if they are to progress.
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