Sammyflex TV’s Roland Amartey girds up for 2026 Ghana Music Awards UK coverage

Sammyflex TV Production Manager Roland Amartey will spearhead the station’s coverage of the 2026 Ghana Music Awards UK on 31 October.

The 10th Anniversary edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK26) is scheduled for Saturday, 31 October 2026, at the Royal Regency in London, with Sammyflex TV set to bring audiences closer to the action through extensive coverage led by Roland Amartey.

Known for his strong production experience, sharp editorial instincts and connection to Ghana’s entertainment industry, Amartey is expected to deliver engaging coverage of the prestigious event. His work will go beyond the red carpet, capturing interviews, personalities, performances, industry conversations, backstage moments and memorable highlights from the night.

For Sammyflex TV, the coverage will provide viewers with an authentic front-row experience, featuring red-carpet interviews, artist interactions, exclusive content and behind-the-scenes moments.

The Ghana Music Awards UK has become an important platform for celebrating Ghanaian talent and creativity across the diaspora. This year’s edition, marking the awards’ 10th anniversary, is expected to attract leading names from Ghanaian music, entertainment and the wider creative industry.

With the red carpet scheduled for 5:00 pm and the main show beginning at 7:00 pm, the Royal Regency will become the centre of Ghanaian music celebrations in London.

As GMAUK26 approaches, audiences can expect timely updates, exclusive interviews, insightful commentary and premium digital content from Sammyflex TV, with Amartey at the forefront.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.