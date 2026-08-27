Say Cheers at 25 – A legacy of distinction, a future of timeless experiences

Nana Adwoa Konadu KariKari, Founder and CEO of Say Cheers Limited

Established in 2001 with a clear strategic vision to elevate the wine and spirits experience in Ghana, Say Cheers, has over the years built a brand on expert selection, quality and consistency.

What began as a personal conviction has evolved into a solid legacy built on taste, trust and an uncompromising commitment to quality. Over, the years, Nana Adwoa Konadu Karikari, the founder and CEO of Say Cheers, has built and sustained a brand with quiet consistency that has redefined industry standards, positioning Say Cheers as a trusted authority in premium beverages over the past two decades.

Nana Adwoa realized early on that celebrations have been a part of the Ghanaian ethos and was fully convinced that introducing premium beverages would serve a triple purpose of building community, deepening experiences and providing a sustainable source of income.

“At the time, a golden opportunity presented itself. Appreciation for premium wines and spirits was gaining momentum. What I saw was a large gap in the market. Wines were being sold, but the market lacked businesses dedicated to delivering a premium wine experience. I believed customers deserved more than a transaction, they deserved an experience. Looking back, I realise that Say Cheers wasn’t born because I just wanted to sell wine, I desired to build something with purpose: a premium experience with wines and spirits.“

At the core of the its value, Say Cheers believes in not just offering only the best drinks, but ensuring that every lifestyle experience moves us towards a higher level of luxury while creating memories for our clients.

Say Cheers has grown not only in scale, but in depth, shaped by long-standing relationships with carefully selected vineyards and distilleries across Europe, Australia and South Africa and guided by a deep respect for craftsmanship. The essence of our service is a team which brings a high level of expertise grounded in the art of sommelier, understanding people, their tastes, moments and most importantly what matters to them.

Say Cheers champions subtle excellence and prioritises consistency and trust over mere scale. Ultimately, it is intention rather than scale that defines our essence. Thus, every experience, every bottle, every drop is a testament to our commitment to excellence. Say Cheers!

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.