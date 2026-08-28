Gideon Boako applauds Newmont for Bomaa Hospital Emergency Centre

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako

The Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, has commended Newmont Gold Limited’s Ahafo North operation for its commitment to supporting development projects in the constituency.

His commendation follows an engagement with the General Manager of Newmont Gold Limited – Ahafo North, during which the two sides discussed a number of development and community-related concerns.

In a Facebook post on Friday, August 28, 2026, Dr Boako said the meeting was a follow-up to requests he made to the company last year concerning development projects in the Tano North Constituency.

He said he was particularly interested in seeing Newmont extend its charitable interventions to communities outside its operational areas, including Bomaa.

“It was pleasing to have the assurance of Newmont to give a facelift to the Bomaa Hospital Emergency Centre,” Dr Boako said.

He explained that he had arranged with the management of the Bomaa Hospital to temporarily use a newly constructed Female Ward as the Emergency Centre while the new facility is being constructed.

“As a stop-gap measure, I have arranged with the hospital management to commission the new Female Ward I have built for them and use it as the Emergency Centre, to pave the way for the construction of the new Emergency Centre,” he said.

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