Agricwealth Ghana CEO Evans Kyere-Mensah to join Ohio Growth Conclave

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Director of Agricwealth Ghana, Evans Kyere-Mensah, has been invited as a distinguished speaker at the Ohio Growth Conclave 2026 in Columbus, Ohio, United States.
The invitation, dated August 24, 2026, was extended by Edward Twumasi, Summit Host of the Ohio Growth Conclave, in partnership with Agricwealth Ghana.
The two-day event is scheduled for October 29–30, 2026, at the Hilton at Easton Columbus under the theme, “Agribusiness, Technology, Trade, Systems, Scale and Synergy — Unlocking Africa’s Investment Future.”
The organisers expect about 200 participants, including government officials, diplomats, trade representatives, investors, agribusiness experts, entrepreneurs, financial institutions, development agencies, academics and business leaders.
The conclave is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to explore opportunities for investment and collaboration between Africa and the City of Columbus.
Discussions will focus on agribusiness and sustainable farming, technology, transport, trade and investment, climate change, logistics, agri-tech, energy sustainability and mining technology.
The organisers said Mr Kyere-Mensah’s participation would contribute to discussions on strengthening trade, investment and cultural diplomacy between Africa and Columbus.
“Your presence would have a strong impact on fostering strong trade, investment and cultural diplomacy in driving Africa — the City of Columbus cooperation,” the invitation stated.
Mr Kyere-Mensah is the host of the Africa Agriculture, Trade & Investment Summit and serves as Global Agritech and Climate Innovation Advisor to the Students Workforce Innovation Movement (SWIM).
The organisers cited their experience in convening investment-focused events, including the Africa Agriculture Investment Summit in London in 2024 and 2025, Toronto in 2025 and Columbus in 2026.
They also referenced the Ghana Youth Agriculture Summit, which has been held annually from 2021 to 2026.
According to the organisers, these engagements have helped build networks around agricultural investment mobilisation and youth participation in the sector.
The Ohio Growth Conclave is expected to bring together public and private sector stakeholders from Africa, North America and other regions to examine practical opportunities for trade and investment.
Mr Kyere-Mensah is expected to confirm his participation ahead of the October event, which will provide an opportunity for Ghanaian and other African stakeholders to engage international investors, policymakers and business leaders on the continent’s investment prospects.
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