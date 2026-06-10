SG Ghana reports strong 2025 performance as profit reaches GH¢397m

Societe Generale (SG) Ghana PLC has reported a strong financial performance for the 2025 financial year, posting a profit after tax of GH¢397 million amid improving macroeconomic conditions and growing investor confidence in the banking sector.

The performance was highlighted at the bank's 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held virtually on Wednesday and streamed live from the bank's Head Office to shareholders and stakeholders across the country.

Addressing shareholders, Board Chair, Margaret Boateng Sekyere, said the global economy demonstrated resilience in 2025 despite geopolitical tensions, tighter trade policies and lingering inflationary pressures. She noted that global growth remained steady at approximately 3.3 percent, supported by easing financial conditions, fiscal stimulus measures in major economies and sustained investment in technology-driven sectors.

She also pointed to Ghana's improving economic environment, which helped strengthen the performance of the banking industry.

According to her, total banking sector assets expanded by 21.5 percent during the year, while the industry's non-performing loan ratio declined to 18.9 percent from 21.8 percent in 2024, reflecting stronger asset quality and enhanced regulatory oversight.

The Board Chair reported a significant appreciation in Societe Generale Ghana's share price, which rose by 199 percent during the year under review.

"The share price of the Bank increased significantly from GH¢1.50 at the beginning of the year to GH¢4.49 at the end of 2025. This reflects strong investor confidence in the Bank's long-term strategy and growth trajectory," she said.

Managing Director Hakim Ouzzani attributed the bank's performance to improved economic conditions, including lower inflation, easing interest rates and a stronger local currency.

He disclosed that the bank recorded a profit after tax of GH¢397 million, supported by net interest income of GH¢1.19 billion and a more than twofold increase in net trading income to GH¢122.3 million.

"Societe Generale Ghana delivered a resilient performance in 2025, underpinned by strong revenue growth, disciplined risk management and continued operational efficiency," he stated.

Mr. Ouzzani further revealed that shareholders' funds increased to GH¢2.60 billion, while Return on Equity stood at 15.1 percent.

He noted that the bank's strong capital and liquidity position would enable it to support customers and expand lending activities as private sector growth continues to recover.

The Managing Director also highlighted several customer-focused initiatives, digital innovations, campaigns and product offerings introduced during the year to improve service delivery and strengthen customer experience across the bank's operations.

Unpaid Dividends Remain a Concern

A key issue discussed at the AGM was the transition to electronic dividend payments following a directive issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which took effect on February 1, 2024.

Mrs. Boateng Sekyere reminded shareholders that the SEC now requires all listed companies to pay dividends through electronic channels, including bank transfers and mobile money, replacing the traditional dividend warrant system.

She noted that Societe Generale Ghana amended its constitution to comply with the directive and successfully paid its 2024 dividends electronically following shareholder approval.

However, despite extensive communication efforts, a significant number of shareholders have yet to claim their dividends.

According to a report submitted by the bank's registrar, NTHC Limited, there were 29,800 unpaid shareholders with outstanding dividends totaling GH¢10.93 million as of October 31, 2025.

Although the figure has since reduced, the bank still had GH¢9.97 million in unpaid dividends owed to 29,685 shareholders as of May 2026.

Mrs. Boateng Sekyere therefore urged shareholders who have not received their dividend payments to update their records with NTHC Limited or their respective stockbrokers to facilitate payment through their preferred electronic channels.

Shareholders Endorse Strategic Direction

Shareholders at the AGM approved the bank's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, together with the reports of the directors and auditors.

The meeting also approved directors' fees, re-elected existing non-executive directors, elected new non-executive directors and authorized the board to determine the remuneration of the external auditors.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with shareholders expressing confidence in the bank's strategic direction, financial strength and future growth prospects.

As Ghana's economy continues its recovery, Societe Generale Ghana says it remains focused on delivering innovative financial solutions, supporting businesses and households, and creating sustainable value for shareholders.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.