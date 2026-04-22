SM Cares Foundation pledges continued care for orphaned children

SM Cares Foundation CEO Sarah Mensah has reaffirmed her commitment to supporting abandoned children in orphanages, saying bringing joy and meeting the needs of vulnerable children remains one of her greatest sources of fulfilment.

Speaking during a charitable outreach on her birthday, Sarah Mensah said caring for children and showing them love is one of the most meaningful gifts society can offer as they grow.

“As the SM Cares Foundation continues to provide abandoned children in orphanages with their basic needs, it gives me joy knowing that our support nourishes them and makes them happy,” she said.

She explained that this passion influenced her decision to dedicate her birthday celebrations to supporting children in orphanages and within her community.

“That is why I chose to focus on them on my birthday. I have to give back to society,” she stated.

Sarah Mensah added that children represent the future and therefore deserve care, protection, and opportunities to thrive.

“I’m committed to the happiness of children in the orphanages and in my community as well, because we know they are the future,” she noted.

The children, who received gifts and other forms of support from the foundation, reportedly expressed excitement and gratitude during the event.

The SM Cares Foundation has been involved in charitable activities aimed at improving the welfare of vulnerable children through donations, love, and community support.

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