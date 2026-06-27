Suame MP praises former Chief Justice Torkornoo after ECOWAS Court ruling

Removed Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo

The Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, has commended former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo for what he described as her courage in pursuing legal redress, following the dismissal of her application by the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, June 27, Mr Darko said the former Chief Justice had demonstrated exemplary commitment to the rule of law by challenging what she believed were violations of her rights, and urged citizens to follow lawful procedures when seeking justice.

His comments come in the wake of a ruling by the ECOWAS Court of Justice, which dismissed the application filed by Madam Torkornoo.

The decision effectively closes that legal avenue at the regional level, although the broader circumstances surrounding the case continue to generate public and political debate in Ghana.

Mr Darko strongly defended the former Chief Justice’s decision to pursue legal remedies, framing it as an affirmation of civic responsibility and constitutional awareness.

“The point is that the former Chief Justice has fought it through. I like her courage, I love what she’s done, she tested our laws and that is what every citizen should do,” he stated.

He added that individuals who believe their rights have been infringed should not hesitate to seek redress through available channels, whether domestic courts or international legal mechanisms.

“If you feel that your rights have been abused, you go through the processes, whether internal or international, whichever you choose,” he said.

Mr Darko also offered a strong endorsement of Ms Torkornoo’s tenure as Chief Justice, describing her as one of the most notable figures in Ghana’s judicial history.

“She’s done her bit and I believe that she’s done a yeoman’s job. Her name will remain in our history as one of the strongest women ever to have presided over our courts,” he added.

He suggested that her contribution to Ghana’s judiciary would be remembered positively despite the controversy surrounding her recent legal challenge.

The Suame MP further suggested that the circumstances surrounding the former Chief Justice’s experiences had political dimensions, referencing the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

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