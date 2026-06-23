Taekwon Security commended for outstanding role in Mahama’s UK visit

President John Mahama’s recent visit to the United Kingdom has drawn praise not only for its diplomatic and community engagement success, but also for the exceptional security management delivered by Taekwon Security Limited.

The London-based security firm was entrusted with the full responsibility of protecting the Ghanaian president throughout his engagements, working in close collaboration with the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom.

The assignment marked a significant milestone for the company, further cementing its growing reputation within the UK’s African event security landscape.

Taekwon Security Limited, known for providing protection services across major African events in the UK, received high commendation for its professionalism, discipline, and effective coordination during the visit.

Particular attention was given to the handling of security at town hall meetings, where large gatherings of Ghanaian nationals often present unique crowd management challenges.

Despite these complexities, the company ensured a smooth, safe, and orderly environment throughout the events.

The company’s CEO, Seedorf, praised his team following the successful assignment, highlighting their commitment to excellence, noting their discipline, punctuality, and unwavering professionalism as key factors in delivering a secure and seamless experience.

“I congratulate our team for the trust they upheld and the outstanding work they delivered. Their dedication ensured a successful event that left the president and all attendees satisfied,” he said.

Founded in London, Taekwon Security Limited brings decades of combined experience in both private- and public-sector protection services.

Under the leadership of Mr Edward Hagan—a seasoned security expert, professional kickboxer, and 2nd Dan black belt Taekwondo instructor—the company integrates martial discipline with modern security strategies.

The firm prides itself on employing fully licensed and highly trained professionals capable of rapid response, risk management, and exceptional customer service. With services tailored to meet diverse client needs—from small businesses to large-scale public events—Taekwon Security continues to distinguish itself through its commitment to trust, professionalism, and adaptability.

As the company looks ahead, this successful engagement with President Mahama stands as a testament to its mission: delivering unmatched protection while maintaining the highest standards of discretion and client satisfaction.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.