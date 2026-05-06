Football | National

Tariq Lamptey set to have Fiorentina contract terminated – Reports

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  6 May 2026 10:03pm
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Serie A side Fiorentina are set to terminate the contract of Ghana international Tariq Lamptey, according to reports in Italy.

The defender joined the Italian side in the summer following the with just one year remaining on his contract with Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Lamptey penned a three-year deal with the club after deciding to end his adventure in England where he also played for Chelsea.

However, his time in Italy has not gone to plan with the Tuscan club reportedly considering parting ways with the Black Stars defender after just one season. According to La Gazzeta cello Sport, the two parties are close to reaching a mutual termination of the 25-year-Old’s contract.

Despite his new environment, Lamptey’s injury concerns have not improved, restricting him to just two appearances for the club since joining.

He made his first appearance for the club coming off the bench in a home game against Napoli which resulted in a defeat before rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament 21 minutes into his first start against Como in late September.

The latest reports mean Lamptey would be a free agent at the end of a troubling 2025/26 season.

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