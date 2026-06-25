Tennis legend Chris Evert says ‘relentless’ cancer has returned

Former Wimbledon champion Chris Evert says her "relentless" cancer has returned for a third time.

The 71-year-old American was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2021 and says she is hopeful of making a full recovery.

Evert, who won Wimbledon three times and a total of 18 Grand Slams, has been a regular television pundit for the BBC and other broadcasters since retiring in 1989.

"I have always believed in being open and honest about my health journey," she wrote on Instagram., external

"This past weekend, after undergoing CT and PET scans, I learned that my ovarian cancer has returned.

"I have already undergone surgery as the first step in my treatment and recovery, and will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks.

"Because of this, I will not be attending Wimbledon this year, and I will step back from my professional commitments over the next few months to focus on my health.

"Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle.

"I am deeply grateful to my medical team, my family, friends, and everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement.

"I look forward to seeing everyone again soon."

Only Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22) have won more major singles titles in the women's game in the Open era than Evert.

"My friend Chrissie is a champion of champions and as such she will slay this monster again," said long-time rival and friend Martina Navratilova.

"We are all pulling for you, and know you will come out on the other side cancer free again."

Evert was to be covering Wimbledon for broadcaster ESPN.

"Our thoughts are with our ESPN tennis colleague Chris Evert as she deals with this personal health issue," said Mike McQuade, ESPN executive vice president, production.

"We will certainly miss her at Wimbledon and wish her all the best. We look forward to having her back with us whenever she feels ready to return."

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