Tesano Gardens Junction residents call for traffic lights after fatal motorbike crash

Traders and residents at Tesano Gardens Junction, close to the Healing Jesus Campaign Office, are demanding urgent road safety interventions after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a saloon car at the intersection on Friday, June 12.

According to residents, crashes occur at the junction almost every week, and they warned that more lives would be lost if authorities failed to install traffic lights, speed ramps, or other traffic-calming measures.

Resident Ernestina Fiave, in an interview with Citi News, said the latest accident had deepened fears among people living and working in the area. “There was a terrible accident which led to the death of one person. The driver of a saloon car knocked down a motorcyclist, and he died. We are appealing for a speed ramp to be constructed here,” she said.

Another resident said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and that bystanders delayed in getting him to hospital. He was pronounced dead on Saturday.

A third resident urged drivers to slow down when approaching the junction. “Accidents happen here frequently, and it is becoming very worrying,” the resident said.

The residents are appealing to relevant authorities to take immediate action to improve safety at the intersection before more lives are lost.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.