Kokomlemle residents welcome traffic light fix after years, demand strict enforcement

Residents and road users in Kokomlemle, Accra, have welcomed the restoration of the Sadisco traffic lights after years of malfunction, but are calling for stricter enforcement to ensure compliance and improve safety at the busy intersection.

The traffic signals, which had been non-functional for between four and six years, have now been repaired, restoring order to the area and easing movement for both motorists and pedestrians.

Over the period of disrepair, the intersection became a known accident hotspot, with numerous crashes involving cars and motorbikes. Some incidents resulted in injuries, fatalities, and damage to nearby properties.

Residents say the absence of a functioning traffic control system created uncertainty and heightened risk, particularly during peak hours, as drivers relied on personal judgment to navigate the junction.

“It was very risky using this road, particularly in the mornings and evenings. Everyone tried to force their way through, and that caused a lot of accidents,” a resident said.

Another commuter highlighted the confusion caused by the lack of traffic regulation.

“Sometimes you don’t even know who has the right of way. You just have to be extra careful, but accidents still happen,” the commuter added.

Despite the relief following the repair, drivers and commuters have raised concerns about continued indiscipline on the road, noting that some motorists still disregard the traffic signals.

“Fixing the lights is a good step, but without proper enforcement, some drivers will still disobey the rules. We need police presence here,” a driver stated.

Residents remain hopeful that sustained monitoring, increased police presence, and stricter adherence to traffic regulations will help reduce accidents and ensure long-term safety at the intersection.

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