Oforikrom restores long-abandoned traffic light on Anloga–Tech stretch

Motorists and pedestrians using the Anloga–Tech stretch in Kumasi are breathing a sigh of relief after the Oforikrom Municipal Assembly restored a faulty traffic light at the Oforikrom Poku Transport junction, which had been out of service for nearly a decade.

The restoration follows sustained media reports highlighting the dangers the non-functional traffic light posed to road users along one of Kumasi’s busiest corridors, particularly during peak hours.

Speaking on the development, Municipal Chief Executive for Oforikrom, Anwel Sadat Ahmed, had earlier assured residents that the Assembly would urgently fix the long-standing fault after public concerns were raised.

The repair works have since been completed, with the Assembly collaborating with the KNUST Department of Physics to restore functionality to the traffic system.

Residents and road users say the intervention has significantly improved safety and traffic management at the junction, which had previously recorded several accidents.

A trotro driver who regularly uses the stretch, Agyemang, welcomed the development, describing the situation before the repair as dangerous.

“This area recorded several accidents when the traffic light was out of service. With the light now functioning, we expect accident rates to drop. We appreciate the intervention,” he said.

Another driver also acknowledged that while traffic lights can sometimes slow movement, the safety benefits far outweigh the inconvenience.

“We thank God and also commend the authorities for fixing the traffic light. The junction was very dangerous when it was out of service,” he said. “Although the light contributes to congestion at times, it’s a necessary measure to reduce accidents and prevent loss of life.”

Motor riders in the area also believe the restored signal will help enforce road discipline and reduce reckless riding at the junction.

Pedestrians, especially traders operating near the intersection, say the absence of the traffic light had turned the area into a high-risk zone, making it difficult to cross safely or conduct business.

Afia Pokuah, a trader who sells water and snacks near the junction, said the situation had previously disrupted her daily activities.

“The working traffic light will bring order to this place. Before, crossing the road with goods was scary. Now, we can move when the light says go, and customers can reach us safely,” she said.

Other traders and commuters expressed optimism that the restored signal will not only reduce accidents but also improve business activities by ensuring smoother and more predictable traffic flow.

The Anloga–Tech corridor remains one of Kumasi’s key transport routes, linking residential and commercial areas, and has long faced challenges of congestion and road safety concerns.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.