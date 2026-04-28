Blackrock health walk promotes fitness and sparks calls for community development in Anloga

A large-scale health walk organised in the Anloga District has intensified calls for healthier living and renewed community responsibility, following strong participation from residents across the enclave.

The exercise, organised by businessman and philanthropist King Benjamin Ekuadzi under the Blackrock Foundation and Blackrock Keep Fit Club, stretched from Tegbi to Woe and aimed to promote regular physical activity, particularly walking, as an accessible means of maintaining good health.



Addressing participants after the walk, Mr Ekuadzi emphasised the importance of prioritising personal well-being, noting that physical fitness is essential to productivity and daily life. “If you are healthy and in good shape, you can achieve anything,” he said, urging residents to make time for exercise despite their busy schedules.



Although the event focused primarily on physical fitness, it also provided a platform for discussions on broader concerns affecting the district, particularly among the youth.



Ferdinand Amuzu, a participant and resident of Anlo, described the initiative as timely and called for the exercise to be sustained on a monthly basis to promote continuous awareness about health and well-being.



“This walk is to create awareness about our well-being in the Anloga District. It is important that we organize this at the end of every month so we can stay fit and be able to work effectively,” he said.

He observed that many residents, especially workers, often fail to make time for exercise, a situation he believes negatively affects both health and productivity.



Mr Amuzu also used the platform to highlight the need for greater civic awareness among young people, stressing that development within the district must be driven by the collective efforts of its residents.

“We need to create an awakening among the youth in Anloga.

We have realised that we are not improving as a district, and it is important that we begin to take responsibility. The development of Anloga should be our concern,” he said.



He identified poor road conditions, limited healthcare facilities and other social challenges as key areas requiring urgent attention.

Organisers say the Blackrock health walk is gradually evolving beyond a fitness exercise into a broader platform for community engagement, encouraging residents to take responsibility not only for their health but also for the development of the Anloga District.

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