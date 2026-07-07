Three Dreamer Manufacturing issues public advisory after flood incident, warns against sale of contaminated goods

Three Dreamer Manufacturing Co. Ltd has issued a strong public advisory following a severe flooding incident that impacted its warehouse along the Motorway Industrial Area on June 29, 2026, resulting in the loss and contamination of stock.

According to the company, heavy rainfall caused floodwaters to inundate its warehouse, washing away stored goods. Although its factory premises are located outside designated flood-prone areas, they were also affected due to ongoing motorway construction works which contributed to localized flooding.

In a statement signed by management, the company raised alarm over reports that some unscrupulous individuals are retrieving products from the floodwaters and reselling them to unsuspecting retailers. Management emphasized that such items are compromised and pose serious risks to consumer health and safety.

“We categorically state that such products are unfit for sale. Retailers are strongly advised to refrain from stocking these goods and to verify the authenticity of all supplies,” the statement cautioned.

The company further urged retailers to source products only from its accredited distributors in the Greater Accra Region, including Magvane (Aunty Maggie), Filaseg (Okaishie), Mikbea (Ashaiman), First HR (Madina), Express Premium (Nsawam), Rehoboath Christ the King (Nsawam), Komapa (Amasaman), Gyamfi Bio (Kasoa), and Mashyak (Kasoa).

Three Dreamer Manufacturing also appealed to the general public to avoid purchasing any products suspected to have originated from the flood-affected site, warning that they may pose health risks.

Addressing recent media reports regarding staff welfare, the company described claims that it neglects employee wellbeing as false. Management stated that workers are paid above the minimum wage, provided with transportation and daily meals, and covered by insurance and SSNIT contributions in line with legal requirements.

Flooded office of the company

The company further noted that it operates an in-house clinic offering free medical care to staff and provides compensation for workplace injuries, describing employee welfare as a core operational value that extends beyond its workforce to the wider community.

“We remain committed to safeguarding the integrity of our products and the wellbeing of the public. We appreciate the continued support of our partners, customers, and the community during this challenging period,” the statement added.

Three Dreamer Manufacturing says it is taking decisive steps to protect its supply chain and ensure that only safe, verified products reach the market.

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