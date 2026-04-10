Today’s Front pages : Friday, April 10, 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
KGL to honour 2025 Corporate Income Tax obligations with GHC150m April payment
1 minute
-
KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Adina, others billed for Okyeame Kwame’s 50th birthday celebration
5 minutes
-
Akwapim-Akropong Chieftaincy Clash: One dead after Police shoot-out
6 minutes
-
Israel and Hezbollah continue strikes as US-Iran ceasefire faces collapse over Lebanon
8 minutes
-
Asanko Gold supports road rehabilitation to ease transport challenges in Amansie West
9 minutes
-
Drone strike hits wedding celebration in Sudan, killing at least 30 people
18 minutes
-
UEW Public Lecture Series 2026: We’re preparing children for a past that no longer exists — Dr Ibn Chambas warns
24 minutes
-
AMA to begin night enforcement against unscreened food vendors
26 minutes
-
Nkawie Circuit Court remands 30-year-old mason over Mpasatia shop break-in
28 minutes
-
Fintechs’ collaboration no longer optional – MMFL CFO
29 minutes
-
KMA to prohibit other assemblies from accessing Oti landfill site over looming sanitation crisis
31 minutes
-
GTA supported A Plus’ Gomoa Easter Carnival – Abeiku Aggrey
32 minutes
-
GRA to tighten controls on importation of right-hand drive vehicles
50 minutes
-
You can’t leave a bigger legacy than Petroleum Hub project – Western Regional Chiefs tell President Mahama
51 minutes
-
Lawra MP cuts sod for GH₵11m multipurpose dining hall construction at Birifoh SHS
53 minutes