Today’s Front pages: Thursday, April 9, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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The power of the private courtyard: How regalia is redefining resort-style living in Accra
7 minutes
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Beyond roads and bridges: Understanding the true role of your MP
8 minutes
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UK says Russia ran submarine operation over cables and pipelines
9 minutes
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NPRA recovers GH¢27m in 2025, 30% of defaulted pension contributions
12 minutes
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Accra: Police probe dead body retrieved from Nkrumah Circle drain
13 minutes
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Power fluctuations slash Ashanti region water production by 959,000 cubic metres in March
17 minutes
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Beyond the festivities: Gomoa must turn visibility into development
25 minutes
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DVLA clarifies it is not responsible for Toyota Voxy commercial operations
27 minutes
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Calls for Ofori-Atta’s return a non-issue if trial proceeds in absentia – Pius Hadzide
30 minutes
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France names Ghana first beneficiary of newly established National Health Compact
36 minutes
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US Immigration, extradition outcomes likely to influence each other in Ofori-Atta case – Amanda Clinton
38 minutes
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29-year-old woman rescued after hiding in drain to escape attackers
52 minutes
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Gramps Morgan names Ghanaian business leader Monalisa Effah as Ghana-Jamaica Homecoming Ambassador
1 hour
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CAF President urges faith in African football despite AFCON 2025 issues
2 hours
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AFCON U-17: Black Starlets’ aim is to win trophy – Head Coach Prosper Ogum
2 hours