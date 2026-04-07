Today’s Front pages: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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‘We’ve become quite experienced in negativity’ – Liverpool’s Slot
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Legendary manager Lucescu dies days after resigning
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One dead as train travelling 99mph collides with lorry in France
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Airlines cut flights and hike fares as fuel prices surge
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Kane inspires Bayern to first-leg advantage over Real Madrid at Bernabéu
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Wireless Festival cancelled after Kanye West blocked from coming to UK
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Wa West MP commissions five boreholes for the benefit of his constituents
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Havertz’s late strike hands Arsenal narrow first-leg advantage over Sporting
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Damang mine award: Minority not against Ghanaian participation; we’re asking for fair process – Konadu
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NPA to enforce stricter registration rules for petroleum tankers
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Manhyia South MP laments decline in hospitality operations in his constituency
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How a simple clean charcoal innovation could benefit Ghana’s climate future
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NPA, COMAC launch Safety Week 2026 to promote risk management in petroleum sector
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Stakeholder engagement resolves onion trade impasse
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Gender Ministry holds staff durbar, welcomes new Chief Director
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