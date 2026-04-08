Today’s Front pages: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Photos: Mahama receives full state welcome in Paris ahead of talks with French President Macron
18 minutes
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Deputy Health Minister endorses Women in Medicine Fellowship
19 minutes
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Duncan Amoah pushes for Consumer Protection Bill amid VIP fare hike
31 minutes
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LMWG backs Damang lease award to E&P, demands transparency and results
36 minutes
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Volta Chiefs condemns EOCO over alleged disregard for court ruling in Council of State member case
37 minutes
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Matthew Perry’s stepmother says ‘Ketamine Queen’ should get maximum sentence
37 minutes
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Northern Regional Police Command intensifies anti-drug operations, arrests 217 suspects
38 minutes
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The architect of a healthier Ghana: Mahama’s vision and legacy in primary healthcare
40 minutes
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Israel carries out large wave of air strikes across Lebanon
46 minutes
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BBC upholds complaints over racial slur in Baftas broadcast
46 minutes
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Kukurantumi set to host 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final as Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies
47 minutes
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Where the law stops: Torture, power, and the failure of prevention in Ghana
47 minutes
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Only 6% of imports insured locally despite mandatory policy – GSA raises concern
52 minutes
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IndomieFest Accra 2026 delivers Ghana’s premier family festival at Easter
58 minutes
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GIP Secures $20m boost from Norfund, Axis Pensions to deepen SME financing in Ghana
1 hour