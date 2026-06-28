Torkornoo’s marathon: Three High Court suits and five Supreme Court battles revealed

The legal battle surrounding the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has proven to be far more expansive than previously understood, with fresh revelations indicating a multi-pronged judicial strategy spanning three separate courts.

According to the Deputy Attorney General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, the former Chief Justice’s attempt to challenge her removal from office has involved a sprawling web of litigation, including several high-stakes applications currently pending before the Supreme Court and the High Court.

This disclosure follows the recent dismissal of an application by the ECOWAS Court of Justice on June 24, 2026, where the regional court unanimously rejected Justice Torkornoo’s claims of rights violations during the removal process.

Dr Srem-Sai, in a post shared on Facebook on Saturday, June 27, 2026, shed light on the sheer volume of legal actions initiated by the former head of the judiciary. He noted that the regional challenge dismissed by the ECOWAS Court was merely a fragment of a much larger judicial push.

“Quite apart from the five Supreme Court cases and the ECOWAS case, Her Ladyship filed three cases in the High Court to challenge her removal,” he wrote. “Sometime last year, Her Ladyship abandoned one of the three cases,” Dr Srem-Sai stated.

With one High Court case discontinued, the focus has now turned to merging the two remaining proceedings into a unified litigation effort.

“On Wednesday, June 24, Her Lady filed a motion to consolidate the two remaining cases. Da yie,” the Deputy Attorney General added.

Legal observers suggest that the move to consolidate these cases is aimed at streamlining the arguments concerning constitutional governance, due process, and judicial independence—themes that have remained at the heart of the national debate since her removal.

As the matter continues to wind its way through the High and Supreme Courts, the public remains keenly focused on how these consolidated proceedings will resolve the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the highest office in the nation's judiciary.

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