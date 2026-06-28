“Tourism and hospitality are at the heart of our people” – Seychelles Tourism Minister Amanda Bernstein 

As Seychelles marks 50 years of independence, the island nation is not only celebrating a historic milestone but also reaffirming a tourism philosophy that places people, culture and values at the centre of national development.

Speaking in an interview at the Roche Caiman Sports Complex on Day Two of the 50th anniversary version of the Local Food Fest, Amanda Bernstein, Minister of Tourism and Culture, reflected on how tourism continues to shape Seychelles’ identity and economic resilience, while also noting its expanding relevance to meetings, incentives and conferences (MICE), alongside leisure tourism.

“The lasting impact is demonstrating how tourism as a sector can really uplift its people,” she said. “Our tourism economy touches everyone. Every member of our community, every business, in some shape or form is touched and affected and benefits from tourism. Over the years, it has become part of who we are, just as much as our environmental values and credentials are. Tourism and hospitality are at the heart of our people.”

She added that Seychelles is increasingly seeing stronger participation and engagement in meetings and incentive travel, noting that organisers are recognising the destination’s ability to combine professional delivery with immersive experiences that enhance delegate involvement.

Her comments come as Seychelles reaches the peak of its Golden Jubilee celebrations, marking five decades since independence on 29 June 1976. For the destination, the anniversary is not only a moment of reflection but also a demonstration of how culture, gastronomy and environmental stewardship continue to generate long-term economic value.

Nation pauses for Jubilee celebrations

To enable full public participation in the historic milestone, the Office of the President has declared Tuesday, 30 June 2026, a public holiday, officially gazetted as part of the independence commemorations.

The presidency said the additional holiday allows Seychellois to continue engaging in Golden Jubilee activities and to reflect on the country’s shared achievements, identity and aspirations for the future.

Local Food Fest transforms Roche Caiman into cultural hub

At the centre of the celebrations is the Local Food Fest at Roche Caiman, which has transformed the venue into a vibrant culinary and tourism village. The festival brings together traditional Creole cuisine, music, dance and artisan products, drawing large crowds into an immersive cultural experience.

For Minister Bernstein, the event reflects the culmination of a year-long national programme marking the Golden Jubilee.

“This is our golden jubilee – the entire year is a celebration,” she said. “From the beginning of the year through to December, we have had activities across the country. We have initiated new projects, inaugurated schools, created new wreck dive sites, organised fishing competitions and rolled out many initiatives. This weekend is about joy, national pride and culture coming together in this four-day expo where our tourism village takes centre stage.”

The celebrations are expected to reach a peak on the evening of 28 June with a national parade, a presidential address and performances by international artistes, including Nigerian music star Arya Starr, alongside cultural troupes.

Beyond the postcard – culture as economic value

According to the Minister, Seychelles’ tourism success is rooted in the deliberate integration of culture and environmental preservation into its development model. “Tourism contributes not only economically, by lifting economies and communities, but also by helping people appreciate their own culture and understand the importance of safeguarding it,” she noted.

She added that this has helped embed national values across society while strengthening Seychelles’ positioning as a destination defined not just by its beaches, but by its Creole identity.

“People may come for the beaches, but they leave with memories of the people and the culture,” she said. “Authentic experiences come from connecting with the soul of a country.”

Value over volume – shaping the next 50 years

Looking ahead, the Ministry remains committed to a high-value, low-impact tourism model that prioritises sustainability over mass arrivals. “We are never going to be a mass tourism destination,” the Minister said. “We are small islands with vast oceans. Preserving the environment for future generations is non-negotiable, and it is also our most important tourism asset. Higher value, lower impact is a core strategy that reflects our national values.”

This approach also underpins Seychelles’ growing relevance in MICE tourism, where the destination is increasingly attracting meetings, incentives and conferences that benefit from high engagement levels and immersive delegate experiences alongside strong service delivery.

It also provides context for Seychelles’ hosting of the upcoming 69th UN Tourism Regional Commission for Africa (CAF) meeting in early July, alongside a thematic conference on human capital development.

“The UN conference is extremely important for us,” Bernstein said. “We have lessons to share and we are equally willing to learn. Conversations around human resource development and value-driven impact are critical.”

A milestone and a message

As Seychelles celebrates its Golden Jubilee, the message is clear: tourism is not only an economic sector, but a core expression of national identity.

The next 50 years, the Minister suggested, will be defined not by volume, but by value — with tourism, culture and MICE development all aligned around sustainability, participation and pride in identity.

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